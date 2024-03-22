The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the warm weather approaches, we eagerly await the blooming flowers and flowy dresses to tell us that spring is here. We can literally feel the winter depression leave our bodies as the sun comes out. Why not encourage it to leave even earlier with some films to get us ready for the colorful weather? Here are some films to watch to get us excited for the spring season!

The Secret Garden (1993)

Synopsis: This film tells the classic story of a young orphan girl who lives with her uncle in England. There she finds a secret garden and learns to grow beautiful things not only in the garden, but also in her life.

This film in my opinion has one of the most gorgeous sets I’ve ever seen, as it uses Allerton Castle in the UK as the uncle’s house, and the garden has real flowers in it. As the classical music plays, you can escape into the dreamy atmosphere of the garden and get inspired to make one of your own!

The Sound of Music

Synopsis: A young nun becomes a governess for seven spoiled children of a retired Navy Captain. Although at first she has trouble handling the kids and dealing with the captain, eventually she brings life and song into the household and the Von Trapp family learns how to sing again.

The movie is set in the warm weather of Salzburg, Austria and takes us through charming cities, gorgeous mansions and the beauty of spring in Austria. As Maria and the children play and explore, they get captured in the breathtaking scenery of ageless mountains, flower fields, and the waterfronts in the city and by the Von Trapp house.

The Secret Life of Arietty

Synopsis: Arietty and her family live in a house in the Japanese countryside and try their best to survive as miniature people taking home amongst humans. Sho, a sick boy with a heart condition, lives with his aunt in the countryside to recover and both his and Arietty’s lives are changed forever when they first set eyes on each other.

I’ve never seen such a beautiful collection of color and greenery in an animation movie before in my life. Studio Ghibli really did pop off as they depict the beautiful countryside of Japan with flowers of all shapes and colors, a beautiful azul sky, and weather that looks so good it makes me want to cry/vomit.

Mary Poppins

Synopsis: A magical nanny comes to babysit two spoiled children, Jane and Michael Banks. As they learn how Mary Poppins is practically perfect in every way, she brings magic and joy to the Banks household and they go on adventures that change their lives forever.

Mary Poppins always brings a feeling of whimsy and color. Along with the catchy lyrics and wonderful music, the feeling of spring will hit you before you can say supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Bambi

Synopsis: Follow the life of Bambi, a young deer, as he is born to the world and grows up learning the beauties and tragedies of life.

Colorful pastel flowers, cute talking animals, and classical music all drawn in the style of Old Disney, what is there not to love about this movie that screams spring? The comforting sights and sounds of disney will hit your heart as you snuggle up in a blanket, ready for the flowers to bloom.