For me, winter break is the perfect time to unwind, recharge, and most importantly, dive into books that I never had the chance to read during the busy school year. I love spending my free time curled up with a good book, escaping into worlds I’ve been longing to explore. This break, I found myself on a gothic horror and haunted house inspired reading kick, drawn to eerie atmospheres, dark secrets, and spine chilling mysteries. These books not only provided the perfect escape but also fed my love of gothic/horror/haunted house novels. The following books are ranked from my least to most favorite, but that doesn’t mean much, as I truly enjoyed each and every one of them.

#6: The Canterville Ghost by: Oscar Wilde (1887)

Synopsis/Overview: The Canterville Ghost by Oscar Wilde is a humorous novella about an American family that moves into Canterville Chase, a haunted English mansion. The ghost, Sir Simon, has been haunting the estate for centuries, but he finds his usual methods of scaring people ineffective on the pragmatic and unflappable Otis family. The family, particularly the youngest daughter Virginia, remains largely unfazed by his attempts, and as the story unfolds, the ghost’s past is revealed. Ultimately, Virginia helps Sir Simon find redemption, and the ghost is released from his haunting duties. The story blends comedy, satire, and a touch of the supernatural, with themes of courage, forgiveness, and the clash between American practicality and British traditions.

Likes and Dislikes: I really enjoyed The Canterville Ghost because Oscar Wilde’s humor is always delightful, and the way the Otis family completely disregarded the ghost’s attempts at haunting was both interesting and hilarious. The contrast between the ghost’s eerie intentions and the family’s nonchalance was a unique twist that kept me entertained. However, I was a little disappointed that the story didn’t have the spooky atmosphere I was hoping for. While it was fun and witty, it didn’t quite deliver the spine-chilling thrills I typically enjoy in a ghost story.

#5: The Turn of the screw by: Henry james (1898)

Synopsis/Overview: The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, is a gothic horror novella about a young, inexperienced governess who is hired to care for two children, Miles and Flora, at a secluded estate in England. As she becomes increasingly involved in their care, she begins to suspect that the children are being haunted by the spirits of two former employees, Peter Quint and Miss Jessel. The governess becomes obsessed with protecting the children from the supernatural forces she believes are trying to influence them. The story is filled with ambiguity, leaving readers to question whether the ghosts are real or a product of the governess’s imagination.

Likes and Dislikes: I really appreciated how The Turn of the Screw nailed the creepy atmosphere, creating an eerie and unsettling tension throughout the story. The governess’s growing hysteria was also well articulated, which kept me intrigued and on edge. However, I was frustrated by the ambiguity of it all, I could never fully tell if the ghosts were real or if the governess was simply losing her grip on reality. Additionally, the uncertainty surrounding whether the children, Miles and Flora, actually knew what was happening or played a role in it left me feeling unsatisfied, as the lack of clear answers kept me questioning the entire narrative.

#4: The Haunting of Whitehall Manor by: L.V. Pires (2020)

Synopsis/Overview: The Haunting of Whitehall Manor by L.V. Pires tells the story of thirty-three-year-old Anne Towry, who returns to her childhood home, Whitehall Manor, after receiving an urgent call about her missing mother, Seraphine. Sent away from the manor at just ten years old, Anne has little knowledge of her family’s past. As she unravels the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, Anne becomes drawn to the manor’s eerie Marigold Garden and discovers her mother’s journal. The journal reveals chilling confessions and a recounting of the night that forever altered her family’s fate. As Anne delves deeper into the truth, she uncovers a terrifying, decades-old family secret that threatens to pull her further into the haunting curse of the Towry family.

Likes and Dislikes: I really enjoyed The Haunting of Whitehall Manor because it had so many unexpected twists, yet they still felt completely reasonable and seamlessly fit into the storyline. Anne was such a compelling character; her anger felt valid, raw, and realistic, especially given her complex relationship with her parents. I don’t really have any major complaints about the book, it was gripping and well-written, with just the right amount of suspense and intrigue. While I loved it, it just wasn’t quite my absolute favorite of the books I read this winter break.

#3: The silent Companions by: Laura Purcell (2017)

Synopsis/Overview: The Silent Companions by Laura Purcell is a haunting Victorian ghost story about Elsie, a young woman who marries the handsome heir Rupert Bainbridge, only to be widowed just weeks later. Left pregnant and isolated in her new home, with resentful servants and hostile villagers, Elsie finds herself alone except for Rupert’s awkward cousin, Sarah. As she explores her new estate, Elsie discovers a locked door hiding a painted wooden figure, a “silent companion”, that bears an eerie resemblance to herself. The figure terrifies the estate’s residents, but Elsie dismisses it as superstition, that is until she realizes that the figure’s eyes seem to follow her. The story unfolds as Elsie unravels the mystery of the silent companion, leading to a chilling realization about the secrets buried within her new home.

Likes and Dislikes: I really enjoyed The Silent Companions because Elsie was such a level-headed, steadfast, and reliable woman, and it was incredibly frustrating to see others dismiss her as mad when I knew she was telling the truth. The way she was belittled and labeled a “hysteric woman” really highlighted the oppressive Victorian societal norms. While that might not sound like praise, the author executed it in a way that truly invoked emotion in me (something I consider a sign of great writing, even if I didn’t love the situation). I also appreciated the back-and-forth between the present day and the mental hospital, which added an interesting layer to the narrative. The ending was definitely unexpected and left me thinking long after I finished the book.

#2: House of Spines by: Michael J. Malone (2018)

Synopsis/Overview: House of Spines by Michael J. Malone is a psychological thriller with gothic elements that follows Ran McGhie, a young and troubled writer struggling with mental health issues. When he unexpectedly inherits Newton Hall, a vast mansion once belonging to his estranged great-uncle, he is drawn into the mysterious and eerie atmosphere of the house. Upon exploring the mansion, Ran discovers it is a shrine to literature, created by his great-uncle as a haven for a poet. But as he spends more time there, his sense of reality begins to unravel. His discovery of an ancient lift and a mysterious mirror that reflects the image of a woman further blurs the lines between truth and delusion. As he delves deeper into the mansion’s secrets, Ran begins to question whether he’s losing his mind or if something darker is at play. This chilling tale is a blend of psychological suspense, supernatural hints, and a haunting exploration of lust, betrayal, and the power of books.

Likes and Dislikes: The biggest draw of House of Spines for me was the library at Newton Hall and the shared love of books and literature between Ran and his great-uncle Alexander. As a fellow book lover, I really enjoyed this aspect of the story. The book never left me bored, every time I thought I had a grasp on what was happening or figured out where the plot was going, there was a twist I never saw coming, yet it always blended perfectly into the story. I also appreciated that it was a more modern-day ghost story, which gave it a fresh take compared to the usual gothic tales set before the 1900s.

#1: This House is haunted by: john Boyne (2013)

Synopsis/Overview: This House is Haunted by John Boyne is a chilling homage to classic nineteenth-century ghost stories, set in Norfolk in 1867. Eliza Caine, a young woman seeking work as a governess, responds to an ad for a position at the isolated Gaudlin Hall. Upon her arrival, she is greeted by two peculiar children, Isabella and Eustace, but there is no adult present to explain her mysterious employer’s absence. As night falls, Eliza experiences unsettling disturbances, and it becomes clear that something is terribly wrong in the house. She quickly realizes that she and the children are being haunted by a malevolent presence that resides within Gaudlin’s walls. To survive, Eliza has to uncover the dark secrets of the house and confront the demons of its tragic past.

Likes and Dislikes: This House is Haunted is at the top of my list because there were so many well-crafted moments that perfectly enhanced the story. I loved how demanding Eliza was of Mr. Raisin for information about her situation, and her crush on him added a compelling layer to their dynamic, especially with the tension of his unhappy marriage and the possibility that he might return her affections. **SPOILER ALERT**: The twist that the ghost mother was responsible for killing the governesses, not out of pure malice but due to a tragic and understandable background, made her a far more dynamic character. The reveal that the protective spirit was Eliza’s father was such a sweet and heartwarming touch. Isabella’s character was written in a way that felt off-putting at first, but it only made her more intriguing. Honestly, I really don’t have any complaints, it was just such an engaging and well-rounded story.