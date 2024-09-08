The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer I took a deep dive into reading. I love reading, but it is a hobby that can be forgotten easily when reading academically. These are 3 easy and fun books I recommend to anyone looking to get back into reading:

#1 – Archer’s voice

“Archer’s Voice” by Mia Sheridan is my absolute favorite book I read this summer! It is a beautiful love story about a young girl, Bree Prescott, who tragically loses her father. She then moves across the country to a small town and runs into the town “weirdo”, Archer Hale. A childhood accident left him mute and he has spent nearly his whole life alone and shunned. Bree invites herself into his life and they hit it off immediately. Archer still has a lot to work on to become the man he wants to be for Bree. This story shows how a little bit of kindness can change someone’s life, and is such a sweet love story. I found myself laughing, crying, and falling in love with these characters.

#2 – Heartless

“Heartless” is the second book in the Chestnut Springs series by Elsie Silver. I read the entire series and it is hard to pick just one book. I recommend the whole series, but this book had me giggling like a little girl. Elsie Silver is an amazing author and really captures the perspectives of both the characters. In this story, Cade is a single father to Luke. Luke is a lovable, rambunctious 5 year old boy, and Cade is looking for a summer nanny to help with Luke, since he runs his family’s ranch. In the previous book, his brother, Rhett, fell in love with Summer Hamilton. Summer tells her best friend, Willa, about the position since she is currently not working due to renovations at her job. Willa is a feisty, sarcastic, and fun red-head. Cade is the total opposite. He is all serious and focused on work. Willa tests his patience and creates an incredible bond with Luke, while living in their home. Cade and Willa find themselves in a strange situation but their differences bring them together in the most profound way.

#3 – A good girl’s guide to murder

A “Good Girl’s Guide To Murder” is the first in a trilogy by Holly Jackson. I loved the three books as a whole, but the first one is definitely the best. The main character, Pip, is a very determined high school senior trying to solve a murder for her senior project. It is a very touchy subject for the town because Andie Bell was thought to be murdered by her boyfriend who confessed and then committed suicide. Both families still live in the town, but Pip does not believe Sal Singh, the so-called ‘murderer’, could have done it. She introduces herself to his younger brother, Ravi, looking for some answers. Ravi is just as eager to prove his brother’s innocence. However, there are multiple people who do not want Pip to solve the case and dig up more of the town’s secrets. Pip lives in fear as she races to uncover who the true killer is without hurting anyone else around her. It’s an amazing thriller that contains many plot twists and kept me reading on!