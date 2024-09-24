The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter.

In the realm of captivating reads, few genres pull you in like horror and suspense, where every page turn is filled with anticipation and dread. My recent literary journey has led me through an eclectic mix of stories, from Neil Gaiman‘s Coraline to Riley Sager‘s chilling tales. Each book offers a unique exploration of fear, nostalgia, and the darker aspects of human experience.

Curious Coraline discovers a hidden door to a parallel universe that seems perfect—until her “Other Mother” reveals her creepy plan to sew buttons over Coraline’s eyes! With courage and cleverness, Coraline must navigate this strange land to rescue her real parents and escape the sinister grasp of the Other Mother. It’s a thrilling adventure that reminds us to cherish our own quirky reality!

I loved this story so much! I remember seeing this movie when it first came out, I was in Elementary School at the time and watched it at a friend’s birthday party, where I was absolutely terrified and scarred for life. I honestly didn’t even know there was a book that the movie was based on until a month or so ago. This is the only one of these books that I listened to on Audible instead of reading a physical copy of, which isn’t usually my vibe, but I’m so glad I did because the author himself read it and had music by The Gothic Archies in it. Overall, it was just a fun read and a new look at something that terrified me as a kid.

This iconic tale kicks off when Regan, a sweet young girl with a love for playing with her Ouija board, suddenly goes from adorable to downright terrifying. Then comes Father Karras, a troubled priest who’s battling his own demons (literally and figuratively) as he’s called to help Regan, who’s seemingly possessed by some type of sinister force. With head-spinning twists, levitating beds, and enough spooky vibes to keep you up at night, this classic story explores faith, fear, and the battle between good and evil.

I’ve never been one for horror movies, especially after the whole Coraline experience, so I’ve stayed away. So, I haven’t seen this movie and can’t make any comparisons. But speaking strictly on the book, I really enjoyed it. The themes of questioning faith, extreme unexplainable events and behaviors, and the internal reckoning these characters go through had me so invested, particularly the manipulation tactics of the “demon”.

It all started one fateful night on Hemlock Circle, when ten-year-old Ethan Marsh and his best friend, Billy, camped out in the backyard. But when Ethan wakes up alone, he discovers that someone has sliced open the tent and taken Billy, who vanishes without a trace. Fast forward thirty years, and Ethan reluctantly returns home, plagued by nightmares and strange occurrences- i.e. shadows lurking in the cul-de-sac and mysterious signs of Billy appearing in his backyard. Determined to uncover the truth, Ethan dives into a quest that leads him back to old friends and eerie woods filled with dark secrets. As he unravels the past, he realizes that no place is truly safe, and the echoes of yesterday can haunt today in unexpected ways!

It took me a little while to get into this book, but once everyone started accusing each other of murder like a game of Clue, I was hooked. It had me on the edge of my seat the whole time, and not once did I guess the real culprit on my own. This book is definitely a fun “who did it” situation if you enjoy trying to solve a creepy mystery before the books reveals it.

Set in the eerie, crumbling estate of the infamous Lenora Hope, this chilling tale follows Kit McDeere, a home health aide tasked with caring for Lenora, the sole survivor of a family massacre decades ago. As Kit delves into Lenora’s dark past, she uncovers long-buried secrets and a web of intrigue that keeps her guessing. With a sinister atmosphere, unexpected twists, and Sager’s signature suspense, this novel will have you glued to the page, wondering who can truly be trusted.

Out of the Riley Sager books I’ve read, this one was by far my favorite. Once again, none of my guesses to the endless questions and mysteries were correct, but I had some much fun finding out each plot twist as the story progressed. If you enjoy reading about crazy family dynamics, this book will definitely pull you in and leave you with more questions than you originally started with.

This spine-chilling novel follows Maggie Holt, who inherits her family’s infamous haunted house, the very place her father wrote a bestselling memoir about the terrifying experiences they had there. Eager to uncover the truth behind the spooky tales, Maggie returns to the house that has haunted her dreams. As she digs into her family’s dark past, she discovers secrets that blur the line between reality and fiction, leading to shocking revelations that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

This story was okay, and honestly gave me Haunting of Hill House vibes, with the whole revisiting the haunted house from childhood concept. I think the main character complained a bit much, especially considering she chose to put herself in that situation. I’m kinda bummed about the way this book went about ghosts, because I think it had a lot of potential but ultimately failed at living up to what it could have been.