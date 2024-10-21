The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the spook seekers and the scaredy cats, haunted houses are a big part of the fall and Halloween season. Whether you’re the one pumped to go inside or the one who got dragged along, both share the experience. However, this will be a survival guide for the ones who are not so ready to be scared by actors drenched in blood and scary sounds rattling around you down every hallway. As someone who used to be TERRIFIED of haunted houses and now am a certified expert, here are some ways to make your experience is a little less spooky.

DO your research

I know it sounds silly, but before choosing a haunted house, definitely look online or at a flyer first. You want your haunted house to be fun and the perfect level of spooky.

Some haunted houses are meant for people who get scared easily. They are less interactive, which means the scare actors are not allowed to touch you or engage with you in any way. It also means that you won’t be put in very scary situations. So if you’re a person who does not enjoy haunted houses, these low contact and simple houses are definitely for you.

On the other hand, haunted houses can get very extreme. Some even make you sign wavers. This means that the scare actors can touch or chase you. It typically means that these houses are for people who enjoy a good scare.

You also want to keep in mind that you want a haunted house that is fun. Look at the reviews and see how people liked it. That will also probably get a good view for the scare factor. Before choosing a haunted house I always make sure it looks fun, affordable, and just the right amount of scary for everyone who is participating.

Know the theme

Always know the theme of the specific haunted house you’re going to. It helps to know what to expect. It can also help you back out of one if you need to. Say your number one fear is being trapped in a fun house with killer clowns people, well, you probably want to avoid a demented circus themed house. And it can work in your favor as well. If you know what you aren’t scared of or scared of the least, that’s the haunted house you pick!

grab a buddy

If you get scared easily inside these creaky walls, it is probably a good idea to grab a buddy. It would be best if the person you had was someone who enjoys haunted houses and doesn’t get scared easily. This person will be able to help guide you through the house. It also gives you someone to cling to whenever you get scared. When I was first going through haunted houses, I had one of my really good friends with me. It really helped me see that I wasn’t in real danger and that being scared was kind of fun!

Just breathe

No matter what anyway says, it is okay to actually be scared inside a haunted house. Sometimes they really are scary. And if you’re ever caught in a bind you can always breathe through it. Simply remember, it isn’t real, none of it is. These are just actors with fake weapons and simulated sounds. You’re not in real danger.

And if that doesn’t work, you can always call out and say that you want it to stop. You can ask whoever is running the house before you enter what you should say or do if you want to stop the haunted house. Usually there is a word, phrase, or hand gesture you can do so the actors know you do not want to continue. Always ask, just incase it all gets too much! There’s no shame in that.

evaluate afterwards

Always do a quick mental check after you step out of the house. Just make sure you’re okay. Especially if you are doing multiple houses. It is good to check in and make sure you’re all good to move on. And if you’re not, you can also sit them out. At the end of the day haunted houses are not for everyone!