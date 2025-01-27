Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Bridgerton on a NOOK
From Paper Pages to Digital Screens: How I Fell in Love with My Kindle

Allison Bryan
books on bookstore shelf
For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a hardcore physical book kind of bookworm. There’s just something about holding a tangible book, turning its pages, and the smell of the crisp paper that makes reading feel so much more personal and immersive. I’ve always prided myself on being a book purist, swearing I could never get behind or give into the lure of E-readers or audiobooks. I mean, how could they possibly compare to the magic and wonder that is a physical copy of a book?

Fast forward to October 2024, when I got my Kindle as a birthday gift from my equally as book-obsessed friend. Let me tell you, my whole reading world was turned upside down. I fully expected to use it maybe once or twice and then abandon it, returning to my beloved paperbacks. But instead, I’ve found myself hooked, and I mean obsessed. The convenience of having an entire library in the palm of my hand, ready to go with me wherever I end up, was unlike anything I had ever imagine. I was never one to shy away from lugging around a 600+ page book, but the efficiency of a Kindle was better than I ever could have imagined. No one lugging around stupidly heavy books, no more running out of space of my bookshelves, I could carry hundreds of books at once, all just a few taps away.

silver tablet sitting on a MacBook
What surprised me most was how quickly I adapted to the change. I’d always said I was a “physical book person”, but now I can’t imagine going somewhere without my Kindle. Whether I’m at the library, in a coffee shops, or snuggled up in bed, it’s so easy to open my Kindle and dive into whatever literary world I had left off on. Plus the adjustable font size and built-in dictionary? Total gamechangers.

The real kicker? I love my Kindle so much that I went out and bought my best friend one for her birthday. I couldn’t help but share this newfound joy with her, and I knew she would fall in love with it just as much as I did. It’s funny how quickly things change. I went from a staunch “I’ll never switch to e-books” believer to a fully-fledged Kindle convert. And honestly, I’m kind of amazed by how something I swore I would never embrace has completely revolutionized the way I read. So, to all my fellow bookworms who have said they’ll never go digital, trust me, I get it. But sometimes, convenience wins you over in the best possible way.

