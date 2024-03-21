Festive Easter Traditions!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Springtime is finally here! The birds are chirping, the sun is beginning to shine, and Easter is right around the corner. I know that when I was a child, Easter was one of the holidays I would look forward to the most. The beautiful colors and the fuzzy bunnies always made me ecstatic. Here are some festive activities for the perfect Easter.

painting eggs

Painting eggs was always a highlight as Easter came around. There’s nothing like sitting around and laughing with the people you love while painting the eggs you’ll hunt for later. We would dunk and dye them with paint and turn them into beautiful round blasts of color. Well, sometimes it would turn out a brown mess because we would mix far too many colors. But it was still an amazing time.

goody bags

Every morning on Easter, after we would wake up and hunt for eggs, we would always make little goody bags. We would make them for family members coming for Easter dinner, and my parents would make some for my brother and I. It was always cute to come in from outside and find a little bag of candies with my name on it.

watch a spring movie

There aren’t a lot of Easter themed movies, but one that my brother and I would force my parents to watch was Hop: a movie about an Easter bunny who only wishes to be a drummer. It’s a silly movie with a stacked cast of actors and voice actors. But it always felt like a good end to the day when we sat around and watched a movie together.

egg hunts!

Eggs hunts were one of the most memorable movements of childhood. I loved racing my brother off the back porch to try and get as many eggs as I could. Some were the ones we had decorated and others were the plastic ones you could pop open and grab candy of out of. It’s such a nostalgic moment that I think everyone should have, no matter how old.