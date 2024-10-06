The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s nearing the dreaded Midterm Season, which means all the gals are powering their will to study and live by investing in a small, sweet treat. However, midterms mean that the full swing of Fall weather and everything autumnal themed will be occurring. The battle of which season is superior is a tough choice to make, but I believe we all can come to a consensus that Fall has the others beat when it comes to branding themselves with iconic comfort food and beverages choices. My personal favorite is a chewy caramel apples or sugary kettlecorn that you would find at state fairs or fall carnivals. Tune in to see what the girls of CNU HerCampus favor for Fall treat-time.

fall FOODS

Nora shares her expert baking secrets for a perfect ooey-gooey treat: “I love pumpkin muffins! I highly recommend the Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Bread mix. The best way to make them is with butter instead oil and a heaping scoop of chocolate chips. Bake them in fall themed cupcake liners for extra fall vibes.”

Hannah is an eco-friendly, health queen: “I love apple cider and pumpkin seeds!” Fun fact: You can reuse the pumpkin seeds you hollowed out of your carved jack-o-lanterns to plant for next year’s harvest or to cook in the oven for snacking!

Allison is a lover of “anything with apples”: “From apple cider, to my moms homemade dutch apple pie, to apple cider donuts, I can’t get enough. Something about apples, cinnamon, and a little bit of nutmeg and cloves has me feeling the fall spirit.”

Fall DRINKS

Joseph is a tapioca pearl connoisseur who knows all the unique local finds: “Pumpkin spice boba tea. It combines one of my favorite drinks with the seasonal magic of pumpkin spice! (I like mine from Whale Tea in Hidenwood!).”

Zoe relies on the classic, year-round ol’ reliable: “I love a fun little iced coffee. It always makes me in the fall mood!” Some autumnal themed flavors include: Mocha, Cinnamon Spice, Chai, Brown Sugar, Maple, or Apple.

Sophia hangs around coffee shops in her spare time and sips on some cozy coffee: “Pumpkin chai latte-tastes like fall and reminds me of Gilmore girls”.