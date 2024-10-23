The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter.

As sweet treat lover, Halloween is always my perfect excuse to gorge on candy. It’s the one night a year where I can sit with my friends, watch horror movies all night, and all while eating BAGS of candy. However, as a kid, I could never stand when I would get candies that I don’t like. Especially if a lot of my bag is candy I won’t eat. So, if I was in charge of the candy being handed out this year, this is what I would love to have and see more of.

Dum Dums

It’s no surprise that these delicious little guys would be on my list. With a wide variety of flavors to choose from Dum Dums are a must have Halloween handout. They are so nostalgic for me as well, as I remember them being handed out as prizes in school. And I love the gigantic bags of them!

hershey

I would quite literally do anything for a king sized Hershey bar. Bring on the chocolate, I could eat it all day. This is a Halloween favorite for me. One that I would always hope would be handed out every year!

m&ms

An absolute classic. M&Ms are by far my go to candy. Again, a huge chocolate fan!! Especially the smaller packs of M&Ms, I could eat ten of those small packages in one sitting. And they go great with popcorn for a Halloween or horror movie.

gummy worms

I need to see more of this candy being handed out. They’re so good and perfect to snack on. Gummy Worms are so underrated and forgotten about. I never saw them being handed out as a kid so if the younger generation could have them as a Halloween favorite, I’d love to see more out this year!

/ Unsplash

sour patch kids

Sour Patch Kids are super nostalgic for me. I use to hide packs in my room after Halloween so I could secretly have some whenever I wanted. They are so colorful and delicious, and incredibly nostalgic of Halloween and childhood.