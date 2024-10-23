Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter.

As sweet treat lover, Halloween is always my perfect excuse to gorge on candy. It’s the one night a year where I can sit with my friends, watch horror movies all night, and all while eating BAGS of candy. However, as a kid, I could never stand when I would get candies that I don’t like. Especially if a lot of my bag is candy I won’t eat. So, if I was in charge of the candy being handed out this year, this is what I would love to have and see more of.

dum dum lollipops
Photo by Zeesy Grossbaum from Unsplash

Dum Dums

It’s no surprise that these delicious little guys would be on my list. With a wide variety of flavors to choose from Dum Dums are a must have Halloween handout. They are so nostalgic for me as well, as I remember them being handed out as prizes in school. And I love the gigantic bags of them!

hershey

I would quite literally do anything for a king sized Hershey bar. Bring on the chocolate, I could eat it all day. This is a Halloween favorite for me. One that I would always hope would be handed out every year!

Candy bowl
Photo by pixel1 from Pixabay

m&ms

An absolute classic. M&Ms are by far my go to candy. Again, a huge chocolate fan!! Especially the smaller packs of M&Ms, I could eat ten of those small packages in one sitting. And they go great with popcorn for a Halloween or horror movie.

gummy worms

I need to see more of this candy being handed out. They’re so good and perfect to snack on. Gummy Worms are so underrated and forgotten about. I never saw them being handed out as a kid so if the younger generation could have them as a Halloween favorite, I’d love to see more out this year!

sarah gualtieri 9CApNIkRXRI unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
/ Unsplash

sour patch kids

Sour Patch Kids are super nostalgic for me. I use to hide packs in my room after Halloween so I could secretly have some whenever I wanted. They are so colorful and delicious, and incredibly nostalgic of Halloween and childhood.

Zoe is a Psychology major with a Writing minor. She enjoys learning about human development, especially when it comes to child development. Zoe loves writing in her free time and creating stories. She wants to eventually be a Child Therapist/Psychologist and write on the side.