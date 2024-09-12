The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going into my freshman year of college I was incredibly anxious, I had no idea what to expect. After a long, fun, difficult, interesting year, here is what I would go back and tell myself:

#1 – No one can really tell That you’re a freshman

I was nervous going to class, walking around campus, going to the dining all, etc. because I thought the upperclassmen could sense I was a freshman that had no idea what I was doing. As a sophomore looking back, I feel so silly for ever thinking that. There are very few signs that someone is a freshman, especially outside of social media. Also, it doesn’t matter if other people know this is your first time in college anyway. It’s completely normal, but I had a completely irrational fear of looking dumb and inexperienced.

#2 – Laugh it off

We are all human and make silly mistakes. I was always so self-conscious about the smallest things, such as tripping while walking to class, being late, or stumbling over my words. After some time, I realized that was all so silly. No one notices and if they do, they probably won’t remember it by tomorrow. The best thing to do is laugh it off!

#3 – Wait to order books

It’s completely normal to not have all the supplies you need on the first day of classes. I believe that it is actually best to wait until after the first couple days of class to go out and purchase the expensive or extra items. Sometimes a notebook works better for a class rather than your computer or vise versa. Most professors also post the first few chapters of a book, if the reading is required, to give students time to purchase them. Trying to figure out everything that you may need is overwhelming and it is much easier to wait and find out instead of spending a bunch of money on things you may not need.

#4 – not liking some things is ok!

I went into college thinking that I was supposed to love every aspect of it, that is not true! It’s okay to not love college immediately. There were a few things that I absolutely dreaded, such as the long walk to the parking lot or certain teachers, but it does get better. To be completely honest, I had an awful second semester and thought I didn’t want to come back, but I realized that I had too much on my plate. After just one week back, I’m so glad I didn’t switch because I truly love CNU; I was just working more than I could handle with classes. I also tried some clubs I didn’t like; I thought I should stick it out, but there is absolutely no need to do that! If there are parts of college you don’t like, change them if possible, but a lot of things do get better!

#5 – do not overpack

I packed way too much to move into school. I only wore half the clothes I brought, all the extra nicknacks were a pain to take back home, and I didn’t use most of the cleaning supplies. I truly believed I would need all of this stuff but less is more. This year I only brought the things I would definitely need and it made everything so much easier. It may be difficult to anticipate what you will or won’t need, so what I did this year was wait until I moved in to buy the items I was iffy about. I didn’t need 15 room sprays, but I needed Clorox wipes. I didn’t need 30 tank tops, however, I needed more sweaters since it’s cold most days of the school year.

#6 – Missing class is ok!

Of course I don’t recommend skipping class once a week, but a day or two throughout the semester won’t hurt you. Even if you aren’t physically sick, a mental health day can be beneficial. College students are always tired and overworked, so mental health is more important than a class or two. Skipping an exam may not be the best way to go, but one lecture day is okay. It’s always best to be honest with your professors too! I thought I would be looked down on if I told my professor I couldn’t come to class because of the way I was feeling mentally, but that isn’t true. Most professors are understanding and kind.

#7 – remember to eat!

I was always so busy that I forgot to eat, which made me tired and unmotivated. This is even worse if you are prone to anxiety because it can become worse. College is very busy and many students forget to do simple things like this, always make sure to put yourself first!

#8 – Go in open minded

I didn’t have an issue with being open-minded about different topics or opinions… I had a problem with being set on my major. At CNU, you aren’t required to declare your major until sophomore year, which is super helpful. I was set on being strictly an English major without considering anything else. It is okay to change your mind, add something, or remove something. Since starting last year, I’ve decided to double major in English and Anthropology and drop my minor in photography.

#9 – you don’t have to do something 24/7

I’m an extremely introverted person and don’t love to party or be out all the time. I felt bad about that at first because I thought I was wasting my time or not living the “college experience” at every moment. The truth is, you can do whatever makes you happy! I tend to need some alone time after being around people for a long period, and that is okay. Many people are like that, partying and going out isn’t everyone’s thing!

#10 – be proud of yourself

As an academically driven student, it is very hard to accept a bad grade. Usually, a bad grade for me is a B. Throughout high school I was a straight A student that rarely had to study, but college is incredibly different. A lot of classes require teaching yourself some things and all of them require studying. There is no need to get an A on everything (always do your best), but jobs do not look at your GPA. That is easier for some people to understand than others, and I’m still struggling to be proud of myself if it isn’t the grade I wanted. However, I always think about how I’ve made it this far, and one bad grade won’t ruin my life.