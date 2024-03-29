The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter.

Let’s face it we’d all love a ski trip, tropical vacation, or big city getaway. We dream about escaping our daily routines for a peaceful little break. Scrolling through Instagram only makes me want to get away more. And so, if you’re like me, you fall into a rabbit hole of window shopping for your dream hotels and looking at menus of beach cafes. The daydreaming is blissful, and you start to think, maybe you can make this a reality. Until, of course, you take a closer look.

Flights, hotels, Ubers, food, it’s all expensive. As a college student, managing a tight budget is pretty necessary. When it comes to money, planning a vacation can seem daunting. That said, with a couple adjustments, your dream vacation can become a reality.

Before the trip begins, you’ll have to figure out the basics like how you’re getting there and where you’re staying.

Flying can be great for trips across the country or quick little getaways. Flying gets you to your destination quickly but tickets can be pricey. The closer you get to the day of the flight, the higher the price of plane tickets gets, so it’s a good idea to book your flights as early as possible. Another way to avoid extra expenses on a flight is to opt out of bringing checked luggage, which can cost around $50 a bag. Overpacking is something I struggle with but packing lightly can save a lot of money. Going to the airport at 4am may sound painful, but early morning flights can be hundreds of dollars cheaper than midday flights. So, get some good sleep the night prior and start your vacation early, it’ll be worth it.

Driving may be the best option if you know you’ll need a car a lot during your trip or if you’re planning on being gone for a while. Driving is usually cheaper than flying but you’ll need to account for the price of gas. It can also take days to drive to some locations, which may take time away from the actual trip. That said, driving can save you from paying for Ubers and taxis. Plus, a road trip with your friends can be super fun and carpooling is a great way to save money on gas.

You’ll also need to decide where you’ll stay on your trip. You may have to sacrifice some luxury but honestly the hotel might be the least important part of the trip. You’ll be out having fun so focus on things like location when finding a place to stay. Staying in a central location is a great way to get the most out of your trip and avoid Uber or gas costs.

If you’re going to be traveling with a big group opting for an Airbnb might be more cost effective than a hotel. Splitting the cost of one big house for everyone to stay in can be a lot cheaper than buying multiple hotel rooms. Both have their benefits, but renting a house is something big groups should consider.

When the trip finally begins there are a few easy ways to cut costs, while still making the most of your vacation. Buying a couple of groceries at the start of your trip can help you save money you’d spend eating out. Vacation wouldn’t be the same without trying some local cafes and restaurants, but choosing to stay in for a couple meals can save you money in the end.

It’s also helpful to budget your money wisely prior to your trip. Set aside money for food, souvenirs, and activities. Vacation destinations are usually more expensive than your typical college town so bringing some extra money is always a good idea. It’s totally acceptable to go a little over budget on your trip, but planning out your budget can stop you from overspending.

My final tip is to do your research and find some great budget activities while on vacation. I’d recommend looking up menus, trying to find coupons online, and finding a promoter before you decide to go out. Vacation is amazing because of the location you’re in so take advantage of it. Go on a hike and take in the mountain scenery. Pack a picnic and have a relaxing day at the beach. There are tons of ways you can have fun on vacation without breaking the bank.