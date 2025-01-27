The Bearcat dance team has returned from nationals, bringing a 4th, 5th, and 6th place title home to Cincinnati.  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Universal Cheer Association and Universal Dance Association 2025 College Cheerleading and Dance Team nationals took place from January 17-19 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. Following the viral success of jazz routines from The Ohio State University and the University of Minnesota in 2024, the dancers had more eyes on them than ever during this competition.

The University of Cincinnati Dance Team competed in three events this year, Pom, Hip-Hop, and Game Day. They competed at the Division 1A level, which is the highest in the competition.

UC placed 6th in the Game Day division, a category where teams show off their spirit with cheers and stunts. Cincinnati’s routine featured the Bearcat holding the iconic C-paw flag and the “Down the Drive” chant.

The team’s edgy hip-hop routine, set to Usher’s “Bad Girl,” earned them 5th place amongst some of the country’s top dance programs. The Bearcat’s use of jackets created a dynamic look that was praised by social media users.

Finally, Cincinnati’s incredibly technical Pom routine took 4th place in finals, the team’s highest dance placement.

The Cincinnati Bearcat also competed in the mascot event at nationals. The Bearcat’s routine had him dressed as a police officer and featured some incredible crowd work, which secured the title as No. 1 Mascot in the country for the third time in history.