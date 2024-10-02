Go Vote! An Interview with Ohio Young People’s Platform.  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2024 election is coming up and now more than ever it’s vital that young voters are aware of the politics and policies in their community.

The Ohio Young People’s Platform (OYPP) is dedicated to helping young Buckeyes find their voice and advocate for a better Ohio. OYPP is a statewide student-run platform that offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities as well as voter information. Her Campus Cincinnati was able to sit with Kyra, a representative of OYPP, to discuss how young voters can make an impact within their political communities.

How Can I Encourage Others to Vote?

Kyra explains that one of the most important ways to encourage others to vote is by canvasing. Start asking your friends and family if they are registered to vote or repost articles about voting information. Collaborate with local clubs and organizations like Her Campus and OYPP to learn more about voting and voter education. But most importantly, BE AN EDUCATED VOTER. Start researching and learn more about the politics and policies implemented in your area. Kyra urges students, “Stay educated. Stay mindful. Stay diligent.”

How Can I Make Informed Voting Decisions?

Researching politics can feel like drowning in a sea of unnecessarily opinionated people, outdated policies from 20 years ago, and reddit threads filled with conspiracy theorists. Start small, research presidential candidates running in the 2024 election and make an informed decision about which candidate aligns with your values. Make sure your information comes from reputable sources like sites with .org or .gov. Check out the 2024 Election Participation Guide, this will help guide you through how to vote, where to register, and will provide more information about candidates. Similarly, you can take this quiz on ActiVote to learn more about which candidate and party aligns with your values.

“Knowing what your candidates are saying will help you make an informed decision about the future” – Kyra, OYPP advocate

Staying educated and alert is the most crucial step in securing a better Ohio. Don’t be afraid to reach out to resources in your community. OYPP reminds you, “We have a community here that wants you to be educated.” To learn more about the Ohio Young People’s Platform check out their website, Ohio Young People’s Platform. On October 8th, 2024 OYPP is releasing their “Pledge to Vote Cards.” These cards will help educate Ohio voters about their voting rights—you can find them on Ohio Student Action. If you’re in the Cincinnati area follow @oyppc_uc on Instagram to hear more about local voting opportunities and upcoming OYPP events.

Remember, your voice matters! Don’t be afraid to speak out and make sure to get involved in your local politics. We are the future and together we can work to make our country a better, safer place.