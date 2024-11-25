Easy, Cheap, and Simple Friendsgiving Recipes for College Students  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

‘Tis the season for the annual group text, “Hey, are we doing a Friendsgiving this year?” I’m just a girl, I can’t plan an entire group meal! Well, as college girlies it’s our time to learn how to host a meal—and don’t worry a cute Friendsgiving doesn’t have to break the bank. Planning a Friendsgiving just takes a little preparation, some creative ideas, and an awesome background playlist. Check out these easy, cheap, and quick ideas for your Friendsgiving!

Appetizers

Fruit Charcuterie Board

Any college kid will tell you that finding fruit (that isn’t dining hall cantaloupe) is a rare accomplishment. Fruit trays are an easy item to place on the table as your guests arrive. The fruit board can stay out during the meal, and your guests can easily pick up pieces of fruit during your party. Use any big platter, cutting board, or even pan you have available. (P.S. Check your local Goodwill for cute plates and platters.) Buy a carton of your favorite/cheapest fruits and add some cubed cheeses and crackers. A tip for arrangement: stagger your fruits so the board varies in color and size. You can also add a little bowl of honey, yogurt, or dip to the center.

Deviled Eggs

The best deviled eggs are made with 5 ingredients or less. According to all the Moms, Aunts, and Grandmas out there, the best deviled eggs start with boiling your eggs to the perfect consistency. Place your eggs in a pot and run cold water over them until the water rises about an inch above the eggs. Bring your water to a boil then lower the heat. You’ll want your eggs to be medium-hard so leave the eggs boiling for about 8-10 minutes. Afterward, let your eggs cool in a bowl of ice water. Here’s a tip, if you’re having trouble peeling your eggs run water over the shell as you peel. Cut your eggs in half lengthwise and scoop out the yolk. In the yolk bowl combine about 3 tbs of mayo, 1 tsp of Dijon mustard, 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar, and salt & pepper. Refill the eggs with the yolk mixture and top with paprika for serving.

Entrées

Homemade Pizza Bar

This entrée can easily be made into an activity and meal. This is an especially awesome idea if you don’t have time to prepare a meal or hate using the oven. You can easily pick up pizza crust dough, a can of pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and toppings at your local grocery store. Have everyone shape their personal pizzas and top them with sauce, cheese, and toppings. Pop it into the oven and cook the pizzas according to the directions on the pizza dough or until both the crust and cheese are golden brown.

Baked Pasta

Every college kid’s go-to meal is an easy pasta dish, even better, most pasta dishes are cheap and quick to make! Baked pasta can be made with a few ingredients and sustains a large group of people for a fair price. Begin by cooking your pasta—a full box of penne (or about 1b) should be perfect. Leave the pasta molto al dente. Cook your meat on a stovetop pan while the pasta boils. Combine the meat and pasta sauce, then add the penne pasta to your mixture. Pour half the mixture into a casserole dish and top it with ricotta cheese and shredded cheese. Spread the remaining mixture on top and sprinkle with the rest of the shredded cheese. Bake until the cheese is golden brown.

Breakfast Casserole

A breakfast casserole is the perfect option for the busy friend group who can only meet for a Friendsgiving brunch. The typical ingredients for this recipe are sausage, eggs, and hash browns. You can also add some colorful vegetables to the dish! Begin by cooking your sausage in a skillet breaking down the meat into small bits. Drain the pan and place the sausage aside—if you’re wanting to add vegetables cook the veggies in same skillet until softened. Cook your hash browns until they are crisp and golden, then place the hash browns in the same bowl as the sausage and vegetables. Scramble your eggs by whisking together eggs, a splash of milk, shredded cheese and a dash of salt & pepper. Fold your hash brown and sausage mixture into the eggs and pour into a baking dish. Top with additional shredded cheese and bake until the eggs are set, or have turned into a soil formation. Serve it with tomatoes, sour cream, or chives!

Dessert and Drinks

Dump Cake

My Grandma used to always make a quick dump cake for every family party. Although the name doesn’t sound appealing, dump cakes take only 3 ingredients and are a perfect way to create a delicious dessert for any party! The name stems from the process of making this cake, in which, you dump your ingredients into a pan and bake. All you’ll need is a box of dry cake mix (yellow or white will do), butter, and pie filling. Begin by spreading your pie filling on the bottom of a baking dish. Sprinkle your dry cake mix over the pie filling and evenly place slices of butter slivers across the top. Bake the cake until it is golden brown and serve with ice cream!

No Bake Cheesecake Bites

For an easy, no-dirty-dish dessert, try making cheesecake bites. You’ll need cream cheese, butter, graham crackers (broken into crumbs), powdered sugar, and chocolate chips. Mix 1 block of cream cheese with about 4 tbsp of butter. Add in your graham cracker crumbs and mix. Slowly, add in your powdered sugar until you reach your desired taste and texture (about 4 cups). Place that mixture in the fridge until chilled. Arrange the mixture into little balls on a baking tray and cover the balls in chocolate (ensure you’re melting your chocolate according to the directions on the packaging). Let your cheesecake bites chill in the fridge and top with sprinkles!

Wassail

I had no clue what “wassail” was until my friend excitedly exclaimed that Thanksgiving isn’t complete without her family’s favorite drink, wassail. This is the perfect warm fall drink that will put you right in the seasonal mood. All this punch takes is a few juices and some spices. This recipe works best in a crockpot, but any pot will do. Mix 3 cups of pineapple and apple juice and add in about 2 cups of water and ¾ cup of brown sugar. In a cheesecloth, place 1 cinnamon stick, 1 tbsp of cloves, and 1 tbsp of allspice and let slowly simmer in the juice. Serve warm and enjoy a perfectly-fall drink!

Of course, no Friendsgiving is complete without a table full of loving people. Spend some time making fun Thanksgiving crafts like coloring hand turkeys for the communal fridge, or create a collage of selfies while everyone is together. Have a happy Friendsgiving!