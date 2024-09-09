The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter.

America’s most popular Anime show is hitting theaters, and fans are thrilled.

Anime fans across the globe are rumbling about the recent confirmation of an Attack on Titan movie following the end of the manga (a traditional Japanese comic book or graphic novel) and the fourth season. The movie will contain the Final Chapters arc, the final chapters released of the manga, in a lengthy 145-minute film previewing in Japanese theaters this fall. The official release date is November 8th, yet no US or UK screenings have been announced. However, due to the success of anime movies in the West, fans are speculating a full release in Western theaters sometime in 2025.

The movie’s name has also been announced as Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack. The film will essentially be the two final episodes of the anime in one long feature presentation. While fans are disappointed that there won’t be any new AOT content, seeing The Rumbling—Eren’s final attack on humanity as the antagonist and main character of the anime—on the big screen is softening the blow. The movie will pick up where episode 87, “The Dawn of Humanity,” ended: an assembled team of allies and scouts including beloved characters like Mikasa, Levi, Gabi, Armin, Reiner, and Annie as they aim to thwart Eren’s destruction of humanity.

Fans were shocked to see such a plethora of information be released so soon about a project that was just announced. For example, the first teaser trailer has been released, and it’s exciting. Scenes from the final battle previously seen in the 87-episode anime are shown, with shots focusing on Eren’s final Titan form, Mikasa flying through the air with ODM gear (the battle gear the protagonists use to fight the Titans), and Hange trying to plan how to take down Eren. You can watch the 30-second clip for yourself with this link here. It has also been confirmed that the original Japanese cast of voice actors will return for the movie.

In a statement to Crunchyroll, the mainstream source for all anime lovers, series director Yuichiro Hayashi said, “I originally drew the storyboards [for The Final Chapters] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me.”



Anime fans believe this theatrical release will finally bring the Attack on Titan series to a close. The manga that catalyzed its fame was written by Hajime Isayama and stretched from 2009 to 2021 with a blockbuster 139-chapter story (139 coincidentally being the number right before the Japanese number for freedom if you know you know). After over two decades of titans and humans destroying each other, the series has come to a close with an exciting film that is imminent to make a splash in Japanese box offices.