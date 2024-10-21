7 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes for the Girls 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween quickly approaching in just 10 days you’re probably wondering what you should be this year (and why you didn’t think of it sooner). Whether you’re going for something spooky, cute, or funny, there will surely be just the right costume for you. But as we get closer, it can be more and more stressful to find the perfect idea. When planning ideas for my costumes, I always try for something that is both cute and relevant in pop-culture today. Luckily, the past year has given us so many iconic moments that will make for the perfect costume. And what better outfit than one that can be put together easily last minute? Check out the list below for my top 7 last-minute Halloween costumes for any and every occasion.

For a Duo: Elphaba & Glinda

The highly-anticipated musical movie Wicked will hit theaters on November 22, and it has already blown up on social media. What’s a more iconic duo than Elphaba and Glinda? The wicked witch outfit is complete with a black or green mini dress and witch hat. Glinda is pretty in pink with a dress or skirt, and you can’t forget her sparkly tiara! If you don’t have these props on hand, gemstones could be used in place of Glinda’s sparkles. Green face paint or makeup might be easier to get than a witch’s hat if you’re short on time.

For a Group: Love Island Bombshells

Season 6 of Love Island USA quickly went viral this summer, and rightfully so, with each episode being more drama-filled than the last. Pull out your favorite bikini–if it’s not too cold–and pair with the signature microphone worn by cast members. You could opt instead to recreate one of the many outfits and costumes worn by contestants in challenge episodes, or find a pair of baggy overalls and some temporary snake tattoos for a Rob-approved ensemble.

For an Individual: Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Audrey Hepburn embodies “Old Hollywood,” and so can you by recreating her stylish look. A black dress or matching set paired with gloves, a tiara, and pearl necklace would be perfect. The thrift store would be a great place to find these vintage accessories to complete the look.

For a Group: The Spice Girls

From hits like “Wanna Be” and “Spice Up Your Life,” everyone knows of the Spice Girls. They are the epitome of 90s style, many pieces of which could be found in your closet. You could pair a mini dress with some chunky boots or patterned pants and a crop top. The Spice Girls have so many great outfits, making for a great costume to piece together last-minute.

For a Couple: Princess Bride

This 80s classic tells the story of true love: Westley will do anything for his love, Buttercup. For the princess, you’ll need a bright red dress and her golden belt. Have your partner wear all black with a black mask and a sword. A black bandana or scarf could be a great substitute in case you don’t have a mask on hand. Easily recognizable and romantic, this will surely be the talk of your Halloween party!

For a Group: Inside Out 2 Emotions

This hit 2024 Pixar movie features Riley’s 9 emotions as she grows up in San Francisco. In this sequel, we got the addition of Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui (but we can’t forget Nostalgia, too). This costume would be great for a group of any size since there are so many choices. Each emotion has a signature color in their outfit. Bonus points if you add a wig or face paint to fully recreate your chosen emotion!

For an Individual: Devil Wears Prada

While this one would require a bit of DIY, it would be so cute and easily recognizable. You’ll need the typical devil accessories–the horns and trident–paired with a miniskirt. On a white top, paint or iron-on the prada logo. You can find materials for this, like the iron-on transfer paper or acrylic paint, at any craft store. This is definitely a costume Meryll Streep would approve of.