Bachelor Joey Saved the Reality TV Franchise

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Chapman chapter.

The moment that I started to fall in love with Bachelor Joey Graziadei was the moment that he stepped out of the limo to meet the most recent Bachelorette, Charity.

His warm greeting, followed by clips of him walking along the water of a Hawaiian beach and showing off his teaching chops on the tennis court, was all I needed to know that he was “The One.” And by “The One,” I mean The Perfect Bachelor Candidate.

When he gifted Charity with a Hawaiian flower and proclaimed himself a “hopeless romantic,” I knew it was a matter of episodes before I would fall in love with him; that is if I hadn’t already.

So I rooted for Joey throughout Charity’s season; I decided that tennis was the hottest sport, shed a few tears when he and Charity exchanged “I love yous,” and sighed with relief after every rose he was given.

But then, in the most unsatisfying ending to a beautiful love story, Charity didn’t accept his proposal. And while I should’ve been more upset (and a lot less emotionally invested), I was ecstatic with the hopes that Joey would become the next Bachelor.

Host Jesse Palmer must’ve been listening to my prayers, because he announced at the After the Final Rose special that Joey was going to be the next season’s leading man.

To understand my strange attachment to the show, you’d have to know that I’ve been a Bachelor fan for years. I remember watching my very first season, starring Mr. Ben Higgins, in 2016. I was twelve years old and had absolutely no business watching reality TV in any capacity; but once I saw the first girl exit the limo and make her way toward the stunning Bachelor mansion, I was hooked.

Now, The Bachelor is a special rite of passage for me and my friends. During the first weeks of college, I bonded with the girl who would become my best friend through our weekly Bachelor watch parties in the dorm lounges. We formed a connection and developed inside jokes while watching Zach Shallcross be the worst possible lead in every single way.

At least one successful relationship resulted from The Bachelor!

In our college apartment, Bachelor nights are sacred. A few weeks ago, we kicked out one of our friends who stopped by while we were watching an episode because he was talking too much.

With our lit candles from Target and overflowing bowl of popcorn, my best friend and I watch carefully each week and chip in with commentary. We’ve been following Joey’s season since he got to the mansion, and we can confidently say that he is the best thing that’s ever happened to the franchise.

He’s thoughtful, calm, and collected: three things that many recent Bachelors have been lacking. He hasn’t shown signs of being a potential stalker (i.e. Colton hopping the fence in Season 23), and he hasn’t slut-shamed any contestants (seriously, this happened in Hannah Brown’s season with a guy who I can’t even give the pleasure of naming), and he’s been a great listener and realistic partner.

Yes, he’s a conventional heartthrob. Yes, he was president of his fraternity. Yes, he’s dating a lot of women at once. But he’s handling it with more grace than I’ve seen in a leading man on this show in a while. And for once, watching The Bachelor gives me more hope in men, instead of giving me second-hand embarrassment.

But it’s not just Joey that makes this season so worth watching.

The women are equally as entertaining and lovable as the star. Daisy is kind and empowering, spreading awareness and uplifting women who suffer from hearing loss. Rachel is showing viewers that it’s okay to be vulnerable and that it’s normal to feel emotions. Maria, one of my personal favorites, is the perfect role model of authenticity and individuality.

Women on the show have always been a big factor for me as an audience member. Former Bachelorettes like Hannah Brown, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Rachel Lindsay all showed me what a strong woman looks like through their thoughtful decision-making and compassion towards the men (who were often the complete opposite).

Whether I’m fawning over their dresses at the rose ceremony, cheering them on as they share emotional stories, or laughing at the post-credit outtakes of them being silly with each other around the mansion, I love to watch the women be themselves.

This season has shown us that a leading man can be emotionally intelligent, secure in himself and his relationships, and balance the duties of being in his position. Something I was losing faith in for this franchise, and something I’m so very glad is back.