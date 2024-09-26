The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

As we near the end of 2024, a thrilling array of musical artists is preparing to hit the road for tours, with many set to perform in cities close to you. This is a wonderful chance for fans to enjoy live shows from their favorite musicians while also discovering up and coming talent. The concert lineup is varied, featuring everything from well known headliners to new artists making their mark. Each performance promises to be a memorable experience filled with energy and excitement. Make sure to stay updated on local venues and ticket availability, as these concerns are likely to sell out fast.

Tours to look out for!

Maxwell: The Serenade Tour with Jazmine Sullivan and October London

If you’re a fan of soft R&B music, you absolutely must check out Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan. Their voices are incredibly angelic, effortlessly blending emotion and melody to create truly captivating music. I’ve been listening to them since I was a little girl, and their songs have always held a special place in my heart. Their ability to convey deep feelings through their lyrics and vocals is simply unmatched. I can’t wait to see them live in concert; it’s an experience I know will be unforgettable and one that I wouldn’t miss for anything!

Billie Eilish: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT The Tour

When I first found out that Billie Eilish was going on tour, I couldn’t contain my excitement. I’ve been a fan of her music for years and have supported her since I was a freshman in high school. Her songs have really been a source of comfort and inspiration for me. Honestly, there isn’t a single of hers that I don’t love. Her recent album, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,” is absolutely amazing; I would rate it a perfect 10 out of 10. Some of my favorite tracks from this album are “Lunch,” “Chihiro,” “Birds of a Feather,” “Wildflower,” and “The Greatest.” Each song brings something unique and special, and I can’t wait to experience her live performances. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience.

NETFLIX

Jhené Aiko: THE MAGIC HOUR TOUR

Honey, Jhené Aiko is truly the artist for the girls! If you’re a fan, this concert is definitely for you! Jhené has been doing an incredible job with her tour so far, creating unforgettable memories for both herself and her fans. It’s so exciting to see how everyone is dressing up to attend her show; there are so many adorable outfit inspirations that you can find online if you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, you need to act fast. She has just a few stops left on her tour, including cities like Toronto, Pittsburgh, PA, Belmont Park, NY, Baltimore, MD, Raleigh, NC, Jacksonville, FL, Miami, FL, and finally, Memphis, TN. Trust me, you won’t want to miss out on this amazing experience.

This year truly belongs to the girls, and I couldn’t be more thrilled about it! From Jazmine Sullivan to Billie Eilish and Jhené Aiko, these incredible artists are making waves, and I’m so proud to support them. Their music has been a huge part of my life, and now I have the chance to see them live! I can’t wait to start planning my outfits for the concerts. It’s so much fun to pick out what I’ll wear, and even change my hairstyle to match the vibe of each show. Each of these talented women have songs that resonate deeply with me, and experiencing them live will be unforgettable. So, if you haven’t already, make sure to book those tickets! Whether you’re going with your mom, your best friend, or even just treating yourself to a night out, you deserve to enjoy some amazing live music. There’s something so special about being in the audience, filling the energy, and connecting with others to share your love for these artist. Go out and enjoy every moment!