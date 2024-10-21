The Revelation of a College Freshman: Semester 1 at an HBCU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Starting college at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) is a big deal. For many of us, it’s a chance to embrace our culture, connect with our community, and explore who we are. But as I dove into my first semester, I quickly realized that the journey wouldn’t be as straightforward as I thought. From academic pressure to struggles to finding my place, here’s a glimpse into the revelations of my freshman year.

The Pressure of Academics

Coming into college, I was that student who excelled in high school. I had the grades, the presence, and the drive. So, stepping into my first semester, I thought I’d hit the ground running. But reality hit hard. I had to learn that it’s okay to ask for help. I reached out to professors and joined study groups. I discovered that my classmates were feeling the same way. It turns out we were all navigating this new world together, even if we didn’t always show it.

Finding Balance

Between the pressure of assignments and the social scene, my mental health took a hit. There were days when I felt overwhelmed, questioning my place in this new environment. During my week of campaigning to become my freshman class Vice President, I faced my first form of adulthood anxiety. I truly felt I wasn’t capable of fulfilling the role even though I knew I was meant to be in this position. I learned the importance of prioritizing my mental well-being. I started going to counseling services on campus, which opened up a space for me to talk about my experiences. Taking care of my mental well-being became just as important as hitting the books.

Partying vs. Classes

Let’s talk about the party scene. HBCUs are known for their vibrant social life, and I was ready to dive in. At first, I thought I could do it all—hit the parties on weekends and still be in the library during the week. Spoiler alert: Everything is the same at these parties; the music. The people. Everything. I quickly realized that some nights could be sacrificed for a good study session in the library. I had to learn how to set boundaries and let go of the fear of missing out (FOMO). Choosing when to party and hit the books has become part of my rhythm.

The Friend Group Reality/ Embracing Self-Driven Growth

I came into college with high expectations of finding my crew right away. I imagined laughter, late-night talks, and study sessions. But the reality was different. Making friends wasn’t as easy as I thought. I’ve always been what is considered a “Popular Loner” in my school days.

Instead of getting discouraged, I realized that sometimes being alone isn’t bad. I learned to enjoy my own company, focusing on my goals and what I wanted from my college experience. I also discovered that being self-driven can lead to incredible personal growth. As I focus on my studies and passions, I’m starting to attract like-minded people who resonate with my vibe.

The Power of Selfishness

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that being a little selfish isn’t a bad thing. In college, it’s essential to prioritize your goals and well-being. I stopped feeling guilty for putting myself first. Whether that meant skipping a party to study or taking time to recharge, I realized that being self-driven would ultimately set me up for greatness.

A Journey of Growth

My first semester at an HBCU has been a rollercoaster of experiences—challenges, revelations, and personal growth. I’ve learned that it’s okay to struggle and that reaching out for help is part of the journey. Balancing academics, social life, and self-care is no easy task, but each step is shaping me into the person I’m meant to be.

As I look forward to the rest of my college years, I’m embracing the lessons of my freshman semester. This is just the beginning, and I’m ready to own my journey, one day at a time.

