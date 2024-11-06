The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Growing up, Sade’s voice was the soundtrack to so many of my memories. There was something about her sound that made me feel grounded. She’s not just a singer—she’s an experience. Sade is that woman who floats between grace and strength, someone you can’t help but be drawn to, and as a young Black woman, her influence hits deep. I think we can all agree that Sade is more than just music; she’s a vibe, a mood, an entire atmosphere.

From the first time I heard “Smooth Operator”, I was in awe. That voice, low and smooth as honey, captured me. You know how some voices just touch your spirit? That’s Sade. Even now, at 22, her music is my go-to whenever I want to tap into my creative side. When I’m writing, painting, or just vibing, I put on Sade, and it feels like she unlocks something within me. Her songs give me permission to slow down, breathe, and create from a real place.

Her music has this way of making you feel seen, especially as a Black girl. Sade didn’t shout or dance to grab attention; she just stood there and let her spirit shine. She taught me that you don’t have to perform for validation. Just be, and the people who get it will get it. That confidence, that calm, grounded energy, is something I’m still learning to embody.

Sade’s influence is everywhere in her music. I look up her story, and it just confirms why I connect with her. Born in Nigeria, raised in England, and creating music that doesn’t quite fit in any one genre. She’s jazz, she’s soul, she’s R&B—but she’s also so much more. She was the first woman who showed me you don’t have to fit into one box to be powerful. Her voice is a mix of cultures and identities, and as a young Black woman, that resonates. We’re so often asked to choose one thing, to fit into one mold, but Sade reminds me that I can be all of who I am.

And then there’s her look. Y’all, let’s talk about her style—so earthy, so effortlessly cool. Sade could wear the simplest outfits, and she would still be the most striking woman in the room. Her style isn’t about trends; it’s about timelessness. She’s always been that earthy, natural beauty—big hoop earrings, slicked-back hair, minimal makeup. Her look tells you that true beauty comes from within, and I love how unapologetically herself she is. She gives me the confidence to wear what I want, to be soft but bold, natural but glamorous. Her aesthetic reminds me that you don’t have to be flashy to make a statement. Just be real, and the rest will follow.

Listening to Sade feels like coming home. She’s the background music to my late-night writing sessions, my solo dance parties, my daydreams. Her songs like “By Your Side” and “No Ordinary Love” are the ones that get me out of a creative block. Sometimes, I’ll just sit in my room, light a candle, and let her music wash over me. There’s something in her sound that feels like an invitation to go deeper, to create from a raw, real place.

If you haven’t tuned into Sade yet, sis, you’re missing out on something special. She’s a reminder that there’s power in being soft, in being grounded, in being your authentic self. Her music reminds me to stay rooted in who I am, to keep creating from the heart, and to never compromise my own truth. So next time you need to vibe out or tap into your creative energy, press play on Sade. She’ll take you where you need to go, every single time.