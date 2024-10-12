Surviving Senior Year: What they don’t tell you

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

When people talk about senior year, they make it sound like crossing the finish line of a marathon—a time full of celebration, excitement, and relief. But for a lot of us, it’s not that simple. I’m coming up on the end of my final semester at Clark Atlanta University (CAU), with an extra semester I didn’t expect to have. Half of my friend group already graduated, and I’ve been left feeling all types of ways. Senior year, especially when it’s extended, can be lonely, overwhelming, and uncertain.

Here’s what no one tells you about surviving your last year of college.

The Emotional rollercoaster

Watching your friends walk across the stage while you’re still grinding out assignments is a but (dare I say) emotional. I didn’t think I’d feel so disconnected from the people I’d spent most of my college years with. Half of my crew is gone, and everything feels different now. The group chats are quieter, the hangouts are rare, and I’ve had to accept that I’m still here while they’ve moved on.

While I’m not technically alone, a lot of my time feels lonely. I’m not used to only having a few of my friends here, and sometimes I have to share them with other people. It’s been an adjustment not having something to do or people to hang out with like before. Still, I’m super grateful for the friends I do have—they’ve been a huge support system for me. Love my girls (and homeboys) DOWNNNN!

Senioritis

By senior year, burnout is real!! Then having to stay longer at CAU because of some setbacks I didn’t plan for? Exhausting. The never-ending cycle of assignments, meetings, and exams really wears you down, especially when you’re so close but still have a little further to go. Like I can almost see the finish line, but with binoculars.

I’ve been relying on my journal and me time to keep me grounded. Also, working on opening up and relying on my friends, family, even my HC team, to help me when needed.

If this extra semester taught me anything, it’s resilience. I had to break my tasks down into small, manageable steps and celebrate each little win!

Senior year responsibilities

On top of all that, there’s the pressure of balancing senior-year responsibilities. As president of Her Campus CAU and Miss BLAQ , I have to keep showing up and leading even when I’m struggling to stay on top of everything. Trying to support others while you’re just trying to survive yourself? It’s not easy.

The key to making it through was learning how to prioritize. I had to accept that I couldn’t do everything. Some days, I needed to skip an event or take a break from social media to focus on myself. It’s about knowing where to put your energy and when to let go of perfection.

Even though this extra semester wasn’t in my plans, I believe God gave me this time for a reason. I’m able to support things I wasn’t ready to graduate without fulfilling. Things are falling into place for me like unexpected scholarships and support. I’m grateful for the roles I’ve been able to take on, and I really appreciate how much the fashion department at CAU has poured into me. They’ve helped shape my skills and passions, and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of such a great program.

Post grad stress

What nobody tells you is how stressful it is to plan your next move, especially when you don’t have the full academic year to prepare. For me, I’ll have my degree by December, which leaves me less time to line everything up. The pressure is real to have a job offer, grad school, or some perfect plan waiting by the time I’m out.

Honestly, most of us don’t have everything figured out, and that’s okay. I’ve found peace in knowing that my career goals in luxury retail buying and social media management are clear, but the path to get there won’t always be straight. Trusting the process, being patient, and staying open to different opportunities has helped ease some of the anxiety of what’s next. Plus, my family has been my rock through all of this, always reminding me that I’m not going through it alone.

Relfect & celebrate

Senior year might not have gone how I planned, but it’s been one of the most rewarding seasons of my life. I’m proud of myself for sticking to my plan and overcoming everything that’s been thrown my way. This extra semester has tested my patience, my strength, and my growth. I’ve come out on the other side stronger, more resilient, and so much more grateful for this journey.

I’m also super happy for my friends and the journeys they’ve started after CAU. My future is bright, and I know that. Time and time again, I’ve seen things work in my favor, and I trust that this next chapter will be no different. To anyone else navigating their final year, just remember—it’s okay if things don’t go exactly how you thought they would. Embrace the ride, celebrate every small win, and take it one day at a time. We’ve come way too far to not finish strong.