Style Transformed: Easy Ways To Elevate Your Look For Every Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Fashion is becoming more open, expressive, and resourceful. Older fashion trends are making a comeback while new trends are on the rise. Are you tired of wearing the same three outfits but in a different color? Falling behind on trends or expressing yourself because you can’t afford a new wardrobe? No problem! Let me help you elevate your style and give you that revamp you’ve been seeking. I have 4 ways you can transform your style affordably and easily, with no hassle.

The steps to having your dream closet and feeling more comfortable than ever in your clothing are simple. The only exception for this to work is…you have to be confident! Confidence is an important factor in what you’re wearing. If you’re not comfortable and confident in what you’re wearing, the clothes won’t feel like they’re for you.

1. Asses your style

To change your style, you should understand your current style and style patterns. You can do this mentally, or you can write down your outfits from the past week to get a visual of what you’ve been wearing and see what changes you can make using the rest of this article to revamp your closet. Look for themes in your wardrobe — are you always wearing neutrals? Do you tend to lean toward casual or dressy? Once you identify this, you can start making intentional shifts.

2. Try new colors

Don’t be afraid to try new colors or new color combos! You might find a color you didn’t think you’d look good in. Also, figure out your skin’s undertone and see what color clothes go best with it. Mix and match different shades to create unique looks that feel fresh and vibrant. It’s easy to get comfortable wearing one color, but you’ll be surprised how much implementing new color combos can elevate your style. Don’t limit yourself to what’s already in your closet; try on different colors while shopping, even if it’s just for fun. You may be surprised by what works!

Sephora

3. Experiment with accessories

Accessorizing is essential to adding to outfits. It can make an outfit go from boring to eye-catching. The right accessories can transform an outfit into something eye-catching and memorable. Try adding bold handbags, chunky jewelry, or even something completely out of the box for you. Feel free to layer your jewelry as well to create a curated look. Hats, belts, and scarves can also add an extra layer of interest to your outfits and showcase your personality. Don’t shy away from mixing metals or playing with oversized pieces to bring a new energy to even the simplest outfits.

4. Add layers and fold!

Speaking of layers, adding layers and folding your clothes can be life-changing. Layering gives outfits depth, allows for more creativity, and makes the outfit more individual. Incorporate pieces like cardigans, blazers, or vests to give your look a stylish edge. Experiment with different textures, mixing knits with denim or leather with cotton can create interesting contrasts that keep your outfit visually appealing. Playing with layers not only enhances your style but also allows you to transition between settings with ease. Folding your waistband over, cuffing your jeans, or folding your sleeves can elevate a look and give your outfit personality. Try adding a statement jacket or a simple undershirt to bring a look together, and don’t forget that playing with proportions, like pairing oversized with fitted pieces, can change the game completely.

Arianna Tucker / Her Campus

Bonus

Wear the clothes, don’t let the clothes wear you. Your personality is the greatest aspect of your outfit. Being confident will have your personality shining through your clothes and have heads turning.

As fashion is becoming more widely expressive and resourceful, you should do the same within your closet. Utilize what you already have so that your closet can become something new. No more falling behind on trends and feeling like you can’t afford to have a better style. Be resourceful, get creative, and have fun with it!