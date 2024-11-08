This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Taking yourself out on a solo date can be a fun and fulfilling way to enjoy the Atlanta’s sights, sounds, and flavors. From rooftop restaurants with stunning skyline views to serene parks and unique activities, here are some exciting solo date ideas for anyone looking to enjoy Atlanta on their own.

Dine with a View at Rooftop Restaurants

Original photo by Kayla Gonzales

What better way to treat yourself than with a delicious meal accompanied by a panoramic view of the city? Atlanta boasts some fantastic rooftop restaurants perfect for a solo dining experience.

SkyLounge at the Glenn Hotel : Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, SkyLounge offers one of the best skyline views in the city. Enjoy a refreshing cocktail as you take in the scenic views of the city’s landmarks. Their menu is a mix of small bites and classic cocktails, making it easy to relax with something delicious and watch the sunset solo.

: Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, SkyLounge offers one of the best skyline views in the city. Enjoy a refreshing cocktail as you take in the scenic views of the city’s landmarks. Their menu is a mix of small bites and classic cocktails, making it easy to relax with something delicious and watch the sunset solo. O-Ku : This upscale Japanese restaurant in West Midtown combines fresh sushi and Japanese-inspired dishes with stunning views of the skyline. Grab a seat at the sushi bar or enjoy the rooftop dining area. O-Ku has a warm and trendy vibe, making it a perfect spot to unwind and treat yourself to an elegant dinner.

: This upscale Japanese restaurant in West Midtown combines fresh sushi and Japanese-inspired dishes with stunning views of the skyline. Grab a seat at the sushi bar or enjoy the rooftop dining area. O-Ku has a warm and trendy vibe, making it a perfect spot to unwind and treat yourself to an elegant dinner. Ponce City Market Rooftop: The rooftop at Ponce City Market, known as Skyline Park, is an iconic spot for both dining and entertainment. Alongside food and drinks, Skyline Park has vintage carnival games, mini golf, and spectacular city views. This is a great solo date spot if you’re looking for both a good meal and a bit of fun!

Self-Care Spa Day

If you want to truly pamper yourself, head to one of Atlanta’s top spas. A solo spa day is a perfect way to relax and recharge.

Jeju Sauna & Spa : For a full-day experience, Jeju offers a unique Korean spa experience with saunas, hot tubs, and various treatments. It’s open 24 hours, so you can stay as long as you want, enjoying massages, facials, and sauna rooms for a true self-care day.

: For a full-day experience, Jeju offers a unique Korean spa experience with saunas, hot tubs, and various treatments. It’s open 24 hours, so you can stay as long as you want, enjoying massages, facials, and sauna rooms for a true self-care day. The Spa at Four Seasons: This luxurious spa in Midtown is known for its top-notch services. Treat yourself to a soothing massage, facial, or body treatment. With plush robes, serene surroundings, and attentive service, the Spa at Four Seasons is perfect for some “me time” in style.

Explore Art and Culture at Local Museums

Atlanta is full of inspiring museums and galleries that make for a fascinating solo date.

High Museum of Art: Spend a few hours at the High Museum, where you’ll find rotating exhibitions, classic masterpieces, and contemporary art. It’s a peaceful place to explore, with beautiful architecture and an impressive collection.

Atlanta Contemporary: This free-admission gallery focuses on modern and contemporary art. Since it’s a smaller space, it’s perfect for a quick solo visit. You’ll get a chance to see works by emerging artists and perhaps catch an artist talk or event.

Picnic in Piedmont Park

A solo picnic in Piedmont Park is an ideal way to unwind, enjoy nature, and people-watch. Pack your favorite snacks or grab some takeout from a nearby café, then find a cozy spot by the lake or under the trees.

Bring along a book or a journal to relax and reflect. The views of the Midtown skyline, especially around Lake Clara Meer, add a picturesque touch to this solo outing.

Go to the Movies

For a classic night out, Atlanta has a great selection of movie theaters, ranging from traditional cinemas to upscale spots that offer a more elevated experience.

iPic Theaters : Located in Colony Square in Midtown, iPic is an upscale theater that takes movie-watching to the next level. You’ll enjoy plush, reclining seats and the option to order food and drinks directly to your seat. With a full menu of delicious bites and cocktails, iPic turns a simple movie night into a luxurious experience. Perfect for a solo date, you can kick back, relax, and enjoy premium service while watching your favorite film.

: Located in Colony Square in Midtown, iPic is an upscale theater that takes movie-watching to the next level. You’ll enjoy plush, reclining seats and the option to order food and drinks directly to your seat. With a full menu of delicious bites and cocktails, iPic turns a simple movie night into a luxurious experience. Perfect for a solo date, you can kick back, relax, and enjoy premium service while watching your favorite film. Regal Atlantic Station : Situated in the popular Atlantic Station shopping district, this Regal theater has the latest blockbusters with a traditional theater setup. It’s a great spot if you want to do some shopping or grab a bite before or after your movie. The location’s proximity to shops and restaurants makes it easy to turn your movie night into a full solo outing.

: Situated in the popular Atlantic Station shopping district, this Regal theater has the latest blockbusters with a traditional theater setup. It’s a great spot if you want to do some shopping or grab a bite before or after your movie. The location’s proximity to shops and restaurants makes it easy to turn your movie night into a full solo outing. AMC Phipps Plaza 14 : This theater in the upscale Phipps Plaza mall in Buckhead offers a more refined movie-going experience, complete with large reclining seats and an expanded food menu. Grab a luxury seat for extra comfort, and if you’re in the mood to splurge, Phipps Plaza’s dining and shopping options make for a complete evening of self-care and entertainment.

: This theater in the upscale Phipps Plaza mall in Buckhead offers a more refined movie-going experience, complete with large reclining seats and an expanded food menu. Grab a luxury seat for extra comfort, and if you’re in the mood to splurge, Phipps Plaza’s dining and shopping options make for a complete evening of self-care and entertainment. Regal Cinemas Hollywood 24 : Located just off I-85, Regal Hollywood 24 is one of Atlanta’s larger movie theaters. It offers a more traditional, laid-back movie experience with a large selection of screenings, making it ideal for catching new releases. With plenty of theaters and showtimes, it’s an easy choice if you’re looking for flexibility.

: Located just off I-85, Regal Hollywood 24 is one of Atlanta’s larger movie theaters. It offers a more traditional, laid-back movie experience with a large selection of screenings, making it ideal for catching new releases. With plenty of theaters and showtimes, it’s an easy choice if you’re looking for flexibility. CMX CinéBistro at Peachtree Corners: Though slightly outside the main city center, CMX CinéBistro offers an upscale experience with a gourmet menu and reclining seats. Here, you can enjoy restaurant-style food and craft cocktails served at your seat, making it a perfect spot for a solo night out if you’re looking to unwind and treat yourself.

Scenic Stroll on the Atlanta BeltLine

The Atlanta BeltLine is a vibrant and scenic path that connects various neighborhoods, parks, and eateries across the city. It’s ideal for a leisurely walk or bike ride, and the art installations along the path make it especially interesting for a solo adventure.

Take a Class to Master a New Skill

Why not turn your solo date into an opportunity to learn something new?Atlanta is home to a variety of creative classes and workshops, making it a fantastic city for trying new hobbies and hands-on activities.

The Cooking School at Irwin Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward, this cooking school offers hands-on classes in everything from pizza making to pastry baking. It’s a fun and interactive way to spend an afternoon, and you’ll walk away with a new recipe under your belt.

Sur la Table: With locations around Atlanta, Sur la Table’s cooking classes cover a variety of cuisines and techniques. You’ll have fun cooking alongside others while also enjoying some “me time” as you focus on creating a delicious dish.

Rug Tufting at Tuft Rugs: Rug tufting has become incredibly popular, and for a good reason—it’s fun, therapeutic, and you get to create something one-of-a-kind. At Tufting Rugs ATL, you’ll learn how to use a tufting gun to create a custom rug with your chosen design, colors, and textures. This class provides all the materials, guidance, and plenty of time to bring your idea to life. It’s a wonderful solo activity if you want to dive into something creative and end the day with a unique, hand-made rug you can take home.

Candle Making at Candlefish: Located in Ponce City Market, Candlefish offers candle-making classes where you’ll learn the art of crafting your own candles with unique fragrances. You can experiment with different scents, blend your own custom fragrance, and leave with a beautiful candle that’s perfect for your home or as a gift. Candle making is a calming solo activity that lets you create something personalized and relaxing.

Pottery Classes at MudFire Studio: For a hands-on and slightly messy experience, MudFire Studio in Decatur offers pottery classes that teach you how to work with clay on a wheel or by hand-building techniques. The studio provides everything you need to create functional or decorative pottery, and the friendly instructors guide you through each step. Working with clay is both therapeutic and rewarding, and it’s a fun way to tap into your creative side solo.

Floral Arranging at Le Jardin Français: If you love flowers, consider taking a floral arranging workshop at Le Jardin Français, a high-end flower studio in Westside Provisions District. In these classes, you’ll learn how to create stunning floral arrangements with seasonal blooms, greenery, and unique textures. The results are beautiful and perfect to display at home or gift to someone special. It’s a lovely solo date idea, especially if you enjoy activities that bring you closer to nature and beauty.

Paint and Sip at Sips n Strokes: Painting with a drink in hand is a popular solo date option if you want a relaxed, social setting. At Sips n Strokes, you’ll get to paint your own masterpiece with easy step-by-step instructions, and you can bring your favorite wine or beverage to enjoy while you work. You don’t need any prior experience, and the environment is fun and welcoming, perfect for a laid-back solo outing.

Mixology Classes at The Lawrence: If you’re into cocktails, head to a mixology class at The Lawrence in Midtown. This hands-on workshop teaches you the basics of bartending, cocktail recipes, and even the history behind different drinks. You’ll learn to make classic cocktails with a twist, and you’ll walk away with skills to craft your own drinks at home—ideal if you’re looking to elevate your solo date nights.

Craft Classes at Michaels: Michaels offers a variety of budget-friendly arts and crafts classes, perfect for solo creative time. You can take workshops in painting, knitting, jewelry making, and seasonal crafts. Their “Make Break” sessions are often free or low-cost, making it easy to try a new hobby and take home something handmade without a big commitment.

Solo dates in Atlanta offer a special chance to explore the city, indulge yourself, and enjoy moments of self-discovery. Whether you’re savoring a meal on a rooftop, enjoying a serene spa day, or exploring a new part of the city, these solo date ideas are all about giving yourself the space to recharge and find joy in your own company. So pick a spot, take yourself out, and make the most of your solo time in Atlanta!