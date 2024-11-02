Prioritizing Your Health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in college can lead to stress, anxiety, and discomfort, which can result in depression. Recently, mental health has started to gain more attention, especially within the black community. In the past few years, we have sadly lost loved ones who struggled with their internal battles. Many black children grow up believing that expressing their feelings is not acceptable, which creates issues later in life. This also contributes to a lack of awareness about the resources available for improving mental health. Here are some ways to make a positive difference in your life.

Journaling

One effective way to process your emotions is through journaling. As a writer, I often find that writing down my feelings throughout the day helps me release emotions I don’t want weighing me down. Journaling allows for reflection on your experiences and helps you recognize what influences your feelings. Another useful method for expressing your thoughts is to record yourself speaking about them. This can help you reflect on your thoughts and emotions. By doing this you can process your feelings without having to share them with others if you aren’t ready. This can also track your progress and can be helpful to your mind.

Phone a Friend

When times get tough, it can feel like you’re all alone. Mental health challenges can also impact your physical well-being. Talking to friends can help you face some of these challenges. Holding things inside often affects how we think, feel, and act toward ourselves and others, which can lead to negative reactions in certain situations. It’s beneficial to speak with someone close to you, or even anyone in general. Friends can offer support in ways you might not realize, as some may be struggling with similar issues. It’s perfectly okay to talk to others, express your feelings, and seek help when you need it.

Self Care

Taking care of your heart, mind, soul, and body is essential. It’s important to dedicate time for yourself and address your own needs to maintain good mental health. There are moments when you need to calm your mind and step away from the stresses of life. Make sure to take time to exercise, go for walks, and meditate. Another helpful tip is to listen to music, as many people find it comforting and calming. Focus on self-care by setting boundaries, resting, and paying attention to what your body needs. Establishing a daily routine can greatly benefit your overall health.

Taking care of yourself is a crucial aspect of maintaining your mental health. There are various ways to support your well-being, including talking to friends, seeking therapy, writing, listening to music, and more. These resources can aid your physical, mental, and emotional health. In our generation, many people struggle silently with their challenges, which emphasizes the importance of expressing our needs and taking care of ourselves. Offer support when needed, but support yourself as well. When going through hard times it is easy to stop taking care of your body. Prioritize your happiness and well-being, and don’t hesitate to seek help when necessary.