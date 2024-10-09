Homecoming Tips: Do’s and Don’ts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Homecoming is a vibrant and significant time that unites the community, students, and alumni to celebrate traditions and create new bonds. In order to optimize your experience, there are some crucial dos and don’ts to take into consideration.

First things first, please place your timely outfit orders. Planning your clothes in advance will reduce tension at the last minute and guarantee that you look your best while celebrating, if you’re dressing in school colors or school gear for various events. By organizing your clothes ahead of time, you may concentrate on having fun at the celebration rather than rushing around. Make sure to schedule all of your appointments in advance for any services you may require, such as hair or nails. Many people may attend homecoming, and appointments may start to get reserved quickly so make sure to stay on top of it.

Keep in mind to stay hydrated! Although it’s easy to get carried away by the excitement, drinking enough water will help you stay energized during the hectic weekend. Make drinking enough water a priority because it will let you fully enjoy the festivities. In considering this, make using ridesharing services like Uber a priority. Parking can be difficult during the busy homecoming events, so using ridesharing services lets you relax and enjoy the events without worrying about parking. It also means that you can have drinks at tailgates or parties and still participate in the social scene without having to worry about driving afterward. Purchasing tickets in bulk for events and activities is another wise move. It also guarantees that you don’t miss any important events, such as parties, concerts, and games, in addition to saving you money.

There are many many ways to make your homecoming experience even better, but there are also certain mistakes to avoid. For example, even though you’re excited about homecoming, don’t skip your classes. It’s important to keep up with school work and missing courses might lead to unneeded stress down the road. You can enjoy the party without any lasting effects if you manage your academic obligations with the exciting setting. Furthermore, remember to stay hydrated. It’s a repeat, yes, but it is an important thing that has to be emphasized. Drinking too little water might result in dehydration, exhaustion, and a reduced level of celebration, particularly if you’re drinking alcohol or spending time outside. Carry a water bottle with you and sip throughout the day as a habit.

Lastly, remember the relationships and conversations that make homecoming unique, despite being tempted to give in to the excitement of the festivities. Get involved with your peers, think back on your past experiences, and create new connections instead of getting lost in the chaos. Homecomings are all about community, and building those relationships can result in opportunities and memories that last a lifetime.You can make the most of your homecoming experience and make sure it’s fun and memorable by following these dos and don’ts. Enjoy your cultural background, embrace the customs, and make the most of this special time spent with your HBCU or PWI family!