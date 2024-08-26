Her Campus Recommendation: What Organizations Empower HER?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Participating in organizations is an essential part of our college experience. They allow us to try new things, discover new interests, develop new skills, and prepare for our future. Not only can you expect to meet people who share similar interests, but you can gain lifelong friends who could potentially help you in your career field. Later this evening, Clark Atlanta University is expected to have its first organization fair of the semester. We are here to provide you slight knowledge on a few of the organizations that will be in attendance.

Panther Newspaper

The Panther newspaper is your new source of news at CAU. Since 1945, this organization has helped students develop new skills such as writing, photography, digital editing, graphic design, and more. Not only can you build your portfolio, but you can also create long-lasting opportunities. Students can network within their career fields and develop their resumes by being involved. Through the Panther newspaper, students have the chance to pursue opportunities such as celebrity interviews; some have interviewed Michael B. Jordan, Jacob Latimore, and DC Young Fly. This organization is currently seeking passionate staff writers, fashion editors, breaking news reporters, and social media gurus. If you have a passion for writing, entertainment, and editing, this organization is for you.

@caupanther1988

Be Moore Foundation

The Be Moore Foundation is a newly chartered non-profit organization that was started this year. It was founded by Bri Moore, a young student at Clark Atlanta University. This modeling organization aims to help students build confidence, gain experience in the fashion industry, and develop their portfolios. Students have the opportunity to participate in fashion shows, photo shoots, and model walks both on and off campus. Members of the organization will have chances to engage in community service and develop new skills and experiences. The organization is looking for students who aspire to be models and are passionate about the fashion industry.

@be.moore.foundation

Women of Cau

Women of CAU is an organization that focuses on empowering women, helping students grow, and connect with other women through different workshops and events. Not only does Women of CAU help women build themselves, but they also serve the community and host book clubs. This organization will build your leadership skills and learn the importance of connecting and engaging with others. Women who are interested in empowerment, success, and helping others should consider joining this organization.

@womenofcau1988

Ncnw National Council of Negro Women

The National Council of Negro Women is an organization for leading, advocating, and empowering women of African descent and their families. This organization has connected with over one hundred women and has fought for better treatment of women in society. They organize multiple events and community service opportunities, such as mental health awareness.

@ncnw_cau

PRSSA

The public relations organization helps students who are interested in pursuing careers in communications, public relations, and marketing. This organization provides networking opportunities and real-world experience to prepare students for their future careers. PRSSA offers various ways for students to develop leadership skills, including workshops, events, mentorship opportunities, and more. Being part of this organization allows students to participate in PR campaigns, visit PR firms, and attend event premieres. While offering valuable internship opportunities, the public relations organization also provides scholarships to assist students with their financial needs. Students involved in this organization has allowed students to attend Tyler Perry Premeire events, speak to award-winning artists, and tour PR firms.

@prssacau

The organization fair is just hours away and with the names of these organizations you can already have an idea of what tables to cross before the event. It is never an issue to be prepared. While considering these organizations and speaking to representatives, remember to speak with confidence, express your interest clearly, and ask detailed questions. Each of these organizations empowers the women on Clark Atlanta’s campus in several ways. They all have bred leaders, creatives, and the next generation of successful owners on our campus. We hope you find an organization that empowers you today!