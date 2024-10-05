From Zero to Viral: Tips On Becoming a Standout Content Creator

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey, Girlies! Do you love recording your day-to-day life? Or just simply filming content? Do you like receiving free items? How would you feel about getting paid HUNDREDS of dollars by just recording or taking photos of YOU being YOU? If you said YES to any of these questions then content creating just might be for you! I’m the girl who has your back and will give you tips and tricks on becoming a content creator. Whether it’s TikTok, Youtube, or Instagram these are ways you can build your platform and start making BANK girl! I’ll explain exactly what you need to do to get started and how to do it.

For starters, I want you to think of 2-3 things that you are truly passionate about and make sure it’s something that you would never get tired of talking about. Create a strategy and figure out how consistent you are willing to be. Content creation does take time and dedication. Before you start, make sure this is something you really would like to do. After this is done create a schedule for yourself whether it is once, twice, or three times a week that you are posting STICK TO IT! You got this!

Next up! Confidence! When filming content for your pages or channels in public it may feel awkward at first but just know almost every content creator experiences this same feeling. Over time your confidence level will increase just because you feel shy or awkward don’t stop, keep going. When it comes to content creating you have to get comfortable with the uncomfortable. Once you get the hang of that you will thrive and be one of the best content creators. Believe in yourself, make yourself feel like YOU are the content creator that the world has been missing.

Understanding your audience, who is your targeted audience? During this step, you must analyze the type of content you are making and who will the content be directed towards. You must engage with your audience through comments to better understand what resonates with them. When finding your target audience you can go based on Age, Gender, or even different topics such as Lifestyle, Beauty, Sports, Gaming, etc. Knowing your audience will help you create content that is relevant to them. It will also allow you to create content that is tailored to them, making it easier for your audience to connect with you and your brand.

Investing In Quality, All you need is a phone. Many creators like myself started off content-creating by purchasing a camera, which I find highly unnecessary. Cameras are cool and handy, but your smartphone will do the job as well, and using your phone is budget-friendly. But, if you are interested in getting a camera do your research before this big purchase. The following brands are recommended by me. (SONY, CANON, and a DJI) There are many other brands out there but these cameras in particular I recommend due to having experience with each of them. Learning basic editing skills from TikTok or YouTube is necessary when it comes to video, audio, or photo editing polished content creates great attraction.

Balancing Out Multiple Platforms, choosing platforms that align with one another and your content style is very easy nowadays! YouTube is amazing for longer videos while on Instagram you can post short videos which could be a clip of one of your videos that you have posted on YouTube. Engagement matters . Cross-promoting your content across multiple platforms is how you grow rapidly and you can reach a much wider audience.

Staying Genuine, Authenticity builds YOU! Not only does being authentic build you but it builds your audience. Most audiences respect creators who are REAL! Be you, don’t fake it for the cameras! Enjoy sharing your experiences, thoughts, and unique perspectives. It is okay to be inspired by other creators but try your hardest to avoid “copying and pasting”. Find your voice and who you are and let your light shine through your content.

Study Analytics and Feedback, keeping track of your performance metrics is important such as likes, views, shares, and engagement. YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok provide an easy way for you to look at analytics to help you understand what your viewers like and dislike. Use this information to tweak your strategies and create more of what draws your audience’s attention.

Monetizing Your Content, once you have build your audience, explore monetization options. Product sales, Ads, Sponsored Content, and Affiliate Marketing are all great options. You can offer exclusive content as well through your platforms like Patreon and even sell your own products and services.

Learning and Adapting, Content creation trends and algorithms change pretty frequently. Try your best to stay up to date by learning new skills and adapting to different formats. Don’t be scared to experiment with different sorts of content and platforms to see which one your audience enjoys most.

Being Patient and Consistent, Alright Girl! You have the tips and the tricks but the most important tip of them all is being patient! Starting off you may have 0 followers, and you may feel like your videos are flopping. THEY AREN’T! When I say keep going, girl! I mean it! Growth takes time you have to start somewhere to get somewhere. Yes, it can be discouraging when progress seems very slow. Stay consistent. Success comes from dedication!