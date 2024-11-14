Foods That Should Be on Your Thanksgiving Menu

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching and it’s about that time to make a menu and assign dishes to people. If you’re stuck on what to include on the menu, here’s a list of food that should be on your Thanksgiving table.

Turkey

The turkey is a must-have on the menu. It’s the centerpiece and most traditional piece of the table. It should be cooked low and slow and seasoned with herbs and butter for a nice flavorful and juicy bird.

Ham

The second main dish is the ham. The best type of ham is a honey-baked ham with a sweet glaze to go with the ham’s natural flavors. The ham adds a perfect sweet and savory balance to your Thanksgiving meal.

Yams

Sweet, buttery yams are a classic Thanksgiving side. They are best prepared candied with brown sugar, cinnamon, and maybe a sprinkle of marshmallows. They pair super well with the next dish we’re going to be talking about.

Macaroni and Cheese

A creamy, cheesy pan of baked macaroni is a crowd-pleaser that’s hard to resist. It’s rich, gooey, and perfectly indulgent—a side dish everyone will want seconds of! Southern-style mac and cheese, often baked until golden and slightly crispy on top, is a must-have for many Thanksgiving tables.

Collards Greens

Slow-cooked collard greens, often made with smoked meat, add a deeply savory, earthy flavor to the meal. This dish offers a nutritious balance to the richness of the other sides, bringing a taste of tradition to the spread.

Potato Salad

Potato salad is another side dish staple for the Thanksgiving table. This cold dish balances out the warmth of traditional Thanksgiving sides, providing a refreshing and familiar bite that pairs well with rich, savory foods like turkey and ham.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are the perfect bite-sized appetizer for Thanksgiving that can be customized in many different ways, up to the cooks’ discretion. The traditional way they are prepared already makes them hard to resist, though.

Dressing

Dressing is an essential Thanksgiving side that brings a blend of savory, herb-infused flavors to the table. The combination of herbs like thyme, rosemary, and sage creates a warm, comforting flavor that complements the rich, roasted turkey and other sides. Often baked until golden and slightly crisp on top, the dressing has a soft, moist interior that’s perfect for soaking up gravy. It’s a dish that ties the flavors of the meal together, adding depth and a satisfying texture that embodies the essence of Thanksgiving.

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Creamy mashed potatoes, seasoned with butter and a touch of garlic. Whether you prefer yours whipped smooth or a bit chunky, mashed potatoes are a comforting essential that ties the meal together. They also pair perfectly with some nice rich gravy.

Cornbread

Cornbread is a Thanksgiving favorite with its slightly sweet, crumbly texture. Its buttery flavor complements the savory dishes on the table.

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet potato pie is a Southern classic that many families can’t imagine Thanksgiving without. This pie is smooth, spiced, and comforting, similar to pumpkin pie but with a unique flavor. Top it with whipped cream or enjoy it as is—either way, it’s bound to be a hit.

Apple Pie

Nothing says fall quite like apple pie. With warm cinnamon and a flaky crust, this dessert offers a familiar sweetness that everyone loves. Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the ultimate cozy treat.

Banana Pudding

For a cool, creamy addition, banana pudding is a wonderful choice. This layered dessert of vanilla wafers, ripe bananas, and custard is both nostalgic and delicious. It’s a great make-ahead option and brings a light sweetness that’s hard to resist.

Apple Cider

Warm apple cider is the perfect beverage for Thanksgiving. Whether served hot or cold, its spiced apple flavor is cozy and festive, making it an ideal choice to sip on throughout the day.

This list offers a perfect mix of classic and beloved dishes, each bringing its unique flavor and tradition to the Thanksgiving table. From the centerpiece turkey and savory sides to sweet desserts and cozy drinks, your Thanksgiving spread will be both satisfying and memorable. With these dishes, you’ll have everything needed to bring family and friends together, creating a holiday filled with delicious food and gratitude. Enjoy the feast!