Fashion is one of the most subjective forms of self-expression. What one person may love, another might find unappealing. The beauty of personal style is that it’s entirely up to you. As a business major and fashion minor, I’ve had the opportunity to explore different styles and understand how trends evolve. While some trends come and go, there are a few current ones that I’ve been really enjoying.

Bows

Bows have been making a statement, and I couldn’t be happier. Whether tied in hair, on a dress, or used as accents on shoes and accessories, they add a soft, feminine touch to any look. Although this trend may currently be on the decline due to the lack of involvement in 2025 they give off a romantic vibe that elevates simple outfits.

Kitten Heels

Kitten heels are the perfect balance between comfort and classy. Unlike stilettos or chunky heels, they’re easy to walk in while still giving a polished and sophisticated look. I love pairing them with jeans for a casual moment or a dress for a more refined outfit. Plus, they give that 90s/2000’s which will always be trendy.

Ballet Flats

The ballet aesthetic has taken over, and I’m all for it. Ballet flats are cute, comfortable, and timeless. They work with almost anything like skirts, jeans, or even business slacks. Whether they’re classic leather, mesh, or have ribbon details, they bring a graceful touch to any outfit.

Leopard Print

Leopard print is a statement in itself. It is a style that Black women and young Black girls have been wearing forever. Now that it is mainstream some people may see it as bold or even tacky; but I think it’s a classic pattern that never really goes out of style. When it’s styled the right way, it can add the perfect amount of boldness to an outfit. Whether it’s a coat, jeans, or an accessory like a bag, a little leopard print makes an outfit stand out.

Mixing Metals

For a long time, people stuck to either gold or silver jewelry, but now mixing metals is a trend. I am a silver girl and will always be a silver girl but I enjoy mixing metals here and there. It creates a modern, layered look that feels intentional but effortless. Stacking gold and silver bracelets adds dimension and uniqueness to an outfit. It’s all about making fashion your own.

Fur Coats

Fur coats, whether real or fake, are a winter essential that instantly elevates any look. They bring luxury and drama while also keeping you warm. I love how they make me feel like every eye is on me when I walk into a room. Thrown over a dress for a night out or paired with jeans and kitten heels for a classy look. Plus, with so many fake fur options available, it’s easy to be cute while saving the world.

Fashion is always changing, but personal style is all about choosing trends that resonate with you. Right now, these are the trends that I’m incorporating into my wardrobe, but who knows what will catch my eye next? That’s the fun part of fashion there is always something new to explore!