“Entrepreneurship Excellence: A Look Into Black-Owned Restaurants”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Atlanta is the place to be for culture and a lively dining scene. It is home to many black restaurants that provide a variety of choices. These restaurants range from fine dining to casual eateries. These venues demonstrate creativity as they highlight the black entrepreneurship field. Let’s take a look into six enjoyable places to include in your next brunch or dinner outing.



1. Prime on Peachtree

Located in the heart of Midtown, Prime on Peachtree was founded by Javarius Gay. This restaurant is the perfect combination of elegance and soul. Prime is famous for its stylish deep blue atmosphere and American dishes with a hint of Southern influence. This restaurant offers a refined dining experience. Some expertly prepared meals on the menu include steak and seafood dishes with a rich flavor. Prime on Peachtree is also ideal for romantic evenings or special celebrations such as birthdays. Also, be sure to check out the sister location ‘Prime Cigar Bar’.



2. Apt 4B

Founded by Simone Walker, Apt 4B is the place for a dining experience that’s both nostalgic and contemporary. This restaurant was designed as a 1990s apartment to take the customers back in time. This restaurant serves Caribbean-inspired cuisines that transport your plate straight to the islands. Some signature dishes include jerk lamb chops, oxtail pasta, and their renowned rum punch. The cozy, retro atmosphere of Apt 4B, complemented by an excellent soundtrack, transforms dining into a memorable nostalgic experience.

3. Frost Bistro

Owned by hip-hop royalty Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, Frost Bistro combines style and flavor. The brunch-themed restaurant’s menu features a variety of comfort foods such as shrimp and grits and honey-glazed salmon. With an elegant décor and lively atmosphere, it’s an excellent choice for brunch with friends or an upscale dinner which seats both indoor and outdoor guests to make you feel comfortable. Be sure to try their signature cocktails, which are visually pleasing as well as delicious.

4. Hungry AF

Kelsey Emery / Spoon

Founded by Chris Berry for those looking for something quick that also offers a lot of flavors in a casual environment, Hungry AF is the place to go. This restaurant specializes in comfort food that makes your plate, IG-worthy. With over-the-top loaded fries topped with shrimp steak and fried chicken sandwiches that elevate the classic, Hungry AF doesn’t hold back on richness. Perfect for a swift bite or takeout, this eatery ensures that you leave feeling satisfied whether you’re eating pasta or wings.

5. Greatest of the Plates (GOTP)

Christin Urso / Spoon

Founded by Luis G., the name speaks for itself. Greatest of the Plates presents a menu filled with memorable dishes. This restaurant is all about traditional Southern dishes and it is a top choice for food lovers in search of hearty meals. Whether it’s their crispy fried fish, buttery biscuits, or smothered pork chops, every dish is well seasoned and attracts everyone’s attention. The welcoming environment makes it a wonderful spot for casual outings.

6. Trap City Cafe

Founded by Atlanta rapper, T.I., Trap City Cafe is where food, culture, and music merge. This lively venue pays tribute to Atlanta’s rich hip-hop roots while serving Southern classics. The menu includes popular options like wings, catfish, and macaroni and cheese, po’boys, all complemented by a hip-hop playlist. The decor, inspired by Atlanta’s music scene, makes this cafe a hotspot for both locals and tourists wanting to experience the city’s true essence. After you’re done eating, be sure to check out the Trap City Museum next door.

Atlanta’s Black-owned restaurants are continuously redefining culinary excellence, creating environments where food, culture, and community come together. From fine dining experiences to casual comfort cuisine, these six venues are transforming the city’s culinary landscape. Supporting these businesses not only promises a delightful meal but also supports the entrepreneurial process that makes them successful in Atlanta. Be sure to add these restaurants to your foodie itinerary!