Embracing the Golden Life: How the West Coast Inspired a Movement

I felt it when Jill Scott said she’s living her life like it’s golden! Growing up on the West Coast, gold has always been a part of my style, symbolizing luxury and a vibrant way of life. Whether it’s the sun-kissed beaches, the laid-back attitude, or the glow you feel when driving around, the West Coast has a way of making you feel alive and carefree. This connection inspires me to live with a mindset that shines bright—what Jill and I like to call living life golden.



This approach embraces positivity, gratitude, and abundance, encouraging us to find joy in the present and nurture our inner peace. Living life in this way fosters self-love and confidence instead of seeking external validation.

I want to highlight the women from my hometown who uplift others through their work. These visionary ladies are powerful forces in my community, dedicated to empowering women to embrace femininity and confidence through hair, nails, culture, and fashion. These talented stylists exemplify resilience and compassion, especially after recent challenges like wildfires. They break barriers and light the way for others, proving that hard work and determination allow us to achieve our dreams and live authentically.

The Power Of Living a golden life

So, what does it mean to live life golden? For me, it’s about embracing the good things in life, like the sunshine on your face or the taste of fresh fruit. It’s about finding joy in the simple things and not taking them for granted. It’s about recognizing that every day is a new opportunity to start fresh, to learn, and to grow.

But living life golden is not just about individual experiences; it’s also about creating a sense of community and connection. It’s about building relationships with others who share your values and support you in your journey. It’s about being a source of inspiration and encouragement to those around you, and about lifting each other rather than tearing each other down.

In that spirit, I want to shine a light on a remarkable business that embodies this philosophy: fromheavensview.

Based in Los Angeles, fromheavensview isn’t just about photography; it’s a catalyst for building community and celebrating life’s precious moments. Whether it’s a birthday, graduation, or a themed group shoot, this business has become a haven for individuals to come together, capture memories, and support one another. Through their unique approach, they bring people together, creating a tapestry of shared experiences that elevate our everyday lives.

Moreover, fromheavensview is deeply committed to empowering women through its program for upcoming models. It’s inspiring to see a business that not only enhances confidence but also aligns perfectly with the idea of living a golden life—nurturing creativity, self-expression, and community support.

So, when we think about what it means to truly embrace life, let’s celebrate the spaces and people that enable us to grow, connect, and inspire one another. Thank you, fromheavensview, for bringing us these golden experiences.

celebrating women who live life golden

As I reflect on the women who inspire me, I’m reminded of their passion, their resilience, and their unwavering commitment to their goals. Among these exceptional women is Mycah Dior, the visionary behind ClawzbyDior. Watching her journey unfold during the trials of COVID-19, I’ve seen her navigate through uncertainty with an unshakeable spirit. Now, in 2025, she’s ready to unveil her salon Noire Luxe La, making her one of the youngest salon owners in California at 19 which is truly a testament to her perseverance and ambition.

Mycah exemplifies what it means to refuse mediocrity; she unapologetically embraces her authentic self, even in the face of negativity and adversity. In a world where respect is earned, not given, She has proved that experience speaks louder than age. Her dedication to her craft is evident not only in her illuminating nail designs—where she consistently exceeds my expectations—but also in her awareness of the latest trends, ensuring that her artistry remains fresh and relevant.

Her work is now garnering global recognition, attracting celebrity clients who appreciate the unique touch she brings. Mycah’s journey resonates with the essence of living life golden, highlighting how confidence and self-love can propel a woman to redefine industry standards. She’s not just an entrepreneur disrupting the beauty space; she’s an artist shaping the narrative of empowerment and success. Her story inspires me and countless others, reminding us of the strength that lies in hard work, innovation, and an unwavering belief in oneself.

The golden effect

Kheris Rogers is a striking embodiment of what it means to live a golden life, showcasing how individual resilience can catalyze community transformation. As the founder of “Flexin in My Complexion,” she turned her personal experiences of being bullied for her beautiful, melanin-rich skin into a powerful movement that champions the beauty of dark skin. Her journey from being a target of negativity to becoming a beacon of confidence illustrates the profound impact that embracing one’s identity can have, not just on oneself but also on those around them.

Kheris’s story emphasizes that living a golden life is not merely about personal happiness; it’s about uplifting others and fostering a sense of belonging. By courageously speaking out against the harmful stereotypes associated with darker skin tones, she has created a space where people can celebrate their identities. Her brand is more than a clothing line; it’s a declaration that being black is beautiful, and it invites everyone to join in on that celebration.

Through her modeling work and inclusive photoshoots, Kheris actively involves members of her community, creating a sense of connection and shared purpose. This advocacy for representation not only empowers her peers but also inspires countless others who see their beauty reflected in her work. As Kheris embodies the values of positivity and gratitude, she reminds us that our stories can shape the narratives around us, challenging outdated perceptions and fostering a culture of acceptance.

In essence, Kheris Rogers exemplifies living life golden by transforming her challenges into a source of empowerment and community strength. Her confidence, creative spirit, and commitment to inclusivity illustrate that when we embrace who we are and uplift those around us, we create ripples of change that can redefine societal norms and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

The Los Angeles Influence

Mahira Styles is a business run by a vibrant, dedicated business professional named Mahira. In her work, I find an influential intersection of fashion, culture, and art—an example of what I’ve come to recognize as an “LA Influence” Her innovative hair business, also known as the “LA technique,” serves as a testament to this city’s pervasive ethos of individuality and creative expression.

As I envision my own Los Angeles starter pack, it’s not just about the accessories—though I’d definitely include a pair of thick gold hoops, a layered chain or two, and an array of rings and bracelets. More importantly, these golden elements reflect a deeper philosophy that Mahira and many other Los Angeles entrepreneurs embrace: the “golden theme of life.”

As I sat in MahiraStyles chair, our conversations revealed how we’re all just girls. With the right guidance and mindset, we can do anything. I was inspired by our shared commitment to nurturing confidence and self-love among women. It’s about encouraging each other to take charge of the present moment, appreciate the little joys, and cultivate inner peace. Just as Mahira’s artistry in hair reflects a unique identity, so too does the essence of LA fashion advocate for self-expression and catching the light in our lives.

So, to Mahira and visionary entrepreneurs like her, here’s to the golden theme of life—may we all embrace the shine within us and encourage others to truly glow. Our journeys may differ, but the radiant spirit of Los Angeles continues to unite us all in our pursuit of beauty, confidence, and connection.

Conclusion

Let’s join forces with the women who are living life golden and celebrate their courage, their resilience, and their commitment to their dreams. Let’s lift each other, support each other, and inspire each other to reach new heights. Together, we can create a world that is more vibrant, more compassionate, and more golden.