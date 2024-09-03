Deals Over Dollars: The Best Retailers For Student Discounts!

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Level up your closet with these discounts

Are you a student looking for student discounts to stay in trend? Well, we are here to provide you with a list of retailers just for you! School just started back, and the Atlanta University Center is walking in current trends around campus daily. Some trends include sporty looks, from oversize jerseys and tennis skirts, to business looks with ties and button-down collard shirts. Both styles have made a tremendous comeback as it was popular back in the 90s and early 2000s. We understand that school can become costly, that is why we want to make sure you are using your student discounts at every retailer you shop at.

The Retail App with the Map

UNiDAYS is an app that caters to students both part and full time. They offer numerous deals and discounts to make your college experience inexpensive. Not only does UNiDAYS offer fashion brands, but this app ranges from a wide variety of technology, beauty, food, and health to name a few. This app can make your college experience easier to afford essential or nonessential products. It is as simple as verifying your college status and you are free to shop until you drop!

Just Discount It

Nike is a great place to get started when it comes to discounts and trends. As we all know, Nike is an athletic company that produces footwear and apparel. They offer 10% discount to all high school and college students. Whether you are into sports or simply just like dressing sporty, Nike is a great company to shop all things athleisure wear. Students can verify their eligibility through UNiDAYS for online purchases and by bringing a valid student ID for in store. This discount can help students in their active lifestyles by enduring unlimited accessibility to higher quality products at a more reasonable cost.

The Fast Fashion Hottie

HCM Design

Shein is by far the most popular online shopping app for the girls. It is a fast fashion company that sells clothing, accessories, beauty products, and home decor. They offer a 15% discount site-wide. Shein also has a campus ambassador program that recruits every month. I am proud to say that I have been on the campus ambassador Georgia team for 2 years now! Most students also use retail websites like, Prettylittlething (#classofPLT) and BooHoo (#boohooONCAMPUS) to not only shop but become a brand ambassador as well. Some requirements include posting on social media websites like Instagram and TikTok. This tends to help them stay in style and up to trend for a budget friendly shopping experience.

Finish the Look

Your outfit is not complete without that hint of accessories! Accessories play a huge role in fashion. They simply bring life and personality to the outfit. Accessories are considered jewelry, purses, belts, and hats. My personal favorite accessory is sunglasses. Sunglasses just seem to bring that extra POP to an outfit. Brands like Ray-Ban and Sunglasses Hut have partnered up with UNiDAYS to offer student discounts. Ray-Ban is offering free shipping and 20 percent off. Sunglass Hut is offering 15 percent off and free shipping. While these are only a few brands to name, be sure to take a look at more on the UNiDAYS apps for exclusive deals.

When dressing, be true to yourself. Trends are constantly evolving throughout the year. Clark Atlanta University is the perfect place for individual expression as it is home for multiple cultural backgrounds which shapes one overall fashion campus culture. Discounts are also constantly being reshaped as social media and mobile apps continue to grow. Retail discounts will continue to be an influential demographic when brands begin to gain loyalty customers.