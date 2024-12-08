Christmas Vacation Spots

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding the Perfect Christmas Vibes in the U.S.

Girl, when it comes to Christmas, it’s all about joy, love, and making memories—and finding the right vacation spot can take it to the next level. The United States is packed with spots that transform into holiday magic, whether you’re looking for snowy adventures or festive lights. Let’s talk about some of the best Christmas destinations that’ll have you feeling all the holiday vibes.

1. New York City, New York

Sis, if you’ve ever dreamed of living your best holiday movie life, New York City is where you need to be. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ice skating in Central Park, and those fabulous window displays on Fifth Avenue? Pure magic. And don’t sleep on the Radio City Rockettes show—it’s iconic. NYC’s energy is unmatched during the holidays, and you’ll feel like you’re in the center of the universe.

Why go? Because no place does big, bold, and festive quite like New York. It’s perfect for everyone—solo queens, couples, or the whole family.

2. Leavenworth, Washington

For my sisters looking for that cozy, small-town vibe, Leavenworth is a dream. This Bavarian-style village goes all in for Christmas with its lighting festival, carolers, and horse-drawn sleigh rides. Girl, it’s like stepping into a Hallmark movie with snow-covered peaks and cute little shops.

Why go? It’s giving intimate, it’s giving charming, and it’s perfect for a boo’d-up getaway or a family trip with the kids.

3. Aspen, Colorado

Now, if you’re about that luxury life and love snow, Aspen is calling your name. This place has world-class skiing, glamorous resorts, and holiday cheer for days. Picture yourself on a sleigh ride or sipping something warm by a fire after hitting the slopes. Yes, ma’am, Aspen is the winter fantasy you didn’t know you needed.

Why go? Aspen is where adventure meets elegance. Whether you’re a snow bunny or just want to stunt in a cozy chalet, it’s got you covered.

4. Santa Fe, New Mexico

Let me put you on to Santa Fe for a Christmas with some spice. The city’s adobe buildings glowing with farolitos (those cute little lanterns) set the mood. Plus, the Canyon Road Farolito Walk is a vibe—art galleries, holiday lights, and all the festive feels. Don’t skip the Las Posadas celebrations for that extra cultural touch.

Why go? Santa Fe gives you a holiday like no other with its unique mix of art, history, and Southwestern flavor.

5. Orlando, Florida

Okay, so maybe snow isn’t your thing, but you still want to feel the magic. Orlando’s theme parks are where it’s at. Disney, Universal, SeaWorld—they all go all out for Christmas with decorations, parades, and special events. Plus, no coats, no snow boots—just warm vibes and holiday cheer.

Why go? Orlando is perfect for families, and it’s a chance to experience Christmas in a whole new way.

6. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago knows how to bring that holiday charm. From the Christkindlmarket (grab some mulled wine, sis) to ice skating at Millennium Park, this city is a whole vibe. And you know the Magnificent Mile stays shining with those holiday lights. Bundle up, because it’s cold, but it’s worth it.

Why go? Chicago’s mix of cultural flair and holiday fun hits just right for a festive city getaway.

7. Anchorage, Alaska

If you’re about that peaceful, off-the-grid holiday, Anchorage is calling your name. Think northern lights, dog sledding, and meeting Santa at the Christmas Towne North Pole Experience. It’s lowkey but magical in its own way.

Why go? Anchorage is perfect for a soulful retreat with breathtaking nature and quiet holiday vibes.

Why a Christmas Trip is the Move

Girl, let’s be real. The holidays can get stressful, so why not shake things up with a trip? Whether you’re into big-city energy, snowy mountains, or something warm and different, the U.S. has got options. A Christmas vacation is your chance to make memories, reconnect with loved ones, and soak up some joy.

So pack those bags, grab your favorite people, and go find your holiday magic. From NYC’s sparkle to Santa Fe’s warmth, there’s a spot waiting to give you all the feels this Christmas.