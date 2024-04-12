The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

St. Patrick’s day weekend in ATLANTA

When I think of “Atlanta,” I envision a vibrant city with a diverse range of experiences to offer. Instead of focusing on negative stereotypes, I choose to explore the exciting aspects of the ATL lifestyle. From luxurious cars and trendy fashion to captivating attractions and delicious cuisine, Atlanta has a lot to offer for those willing to step outside their comfort zone and embrace all it has to offer.

During a recent St. Patrick’s Day celebration, my good friend and I explored Atlanta together. We visited the lively Beltline and the busy Ponce City Market, soaking in the strong sense of community that defines the city. As we moved from one shop to another, we felt a friendly and positive vibe all around us. One standout moment was when we entered an African boutique and I was amazed by the beautiful dresses on display. I had a chat with the owner, who shared her background and why she chose to move to Atlanta. She talked about how welcomed and embraced she felt by the local community, highlighting Atlanta’s reputation for being inclusive and diverse.

In that brief moment of girl talk and buying waist beads, I realized that Atlanta was far more than what is portrayed on TV and social media.

My friend and I discovered so many great places for our friend’s date, and I’m excited to share them with all of you wonderful people.

Sugar Polish Nail Bar

I had the pleasure of discovering an incredibly stunning and budget-friendly nail salon that also accepts walk-ins. Situated on Marietta St NW, this gem is perfect for a group outing with your friends to pamper yourselves with manicures and pedicures. And here’s the cherry on top – they also offer waxing services! I personally had my eyebrows waxed there, and let me tell you, I was beyond impressed with the results. The warm and inviting atmosphere of this nail salon made my friend and me feel right at home, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for us both.

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

If you’re on the hunt for a delightful brunch spot, allow me to guide you to one of my absolute favorite places in Atlanta, Georgia. Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen is a charming Black-owned restaurant nestled in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, offering a culinary experience like no other. Picture this – the finest grits, waffles, and chicken dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. Their waffles are a work of art, so light and fluffy, drizzled with a delectable sauce, adorned with fresh fruit and a dusting of powdered sugar. It’s a brunch lover’s paradise, complete with live music and even a piano to serenade you as you dine. And let’s not forget about their cheesy grits paired with crispy fried catfish – a surprising yet delightful combination that captures the essence of Southern cuisine. Trust me, you and your friends are in for a treat at Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen, a place that comes highly recommended from yours truly.

Unsplash

Gurl Mobb Museum

THIS RIGHT HERE IS MY SWAG! – echoing the iconic words of Soulja Boy himself. Gurl Mobb Museum, situated on Piedmont Rd NE, is a haven for ladies seeking a dose of empowerment and a whole lot of pink! This vibrant space is a dream come true for those who appreciate aesthetics, offering a plethora of visually stunning backdrops that are perfect for capturing Instagram-worthy photos and videos. Content creators, in particular, will find this museum to be a treasure trove of inspiration for their projects, all while being budget-friendly for photo shoots. With over 20 uniquely themed rooms to explore and choose from, each corner of Gurl Mobb Museum presents an opportunity to unleash your creativity and style. So, ladies, be sure to dress to impress and have your cameras at the ready because this is a place where memories are made and shared in the most fabulous way possible. Trust me, you won’t regret immersing yourself in the pink paradise that is Gurl Mobb Museum – a recommendation that comes straight from the heart.

Just do it! Live your life and step outside of your comfort zone friend. Don’t grow up reflecting and regretting what you didn’t do years ago, so from me to you. Throw that fit on and walk out that door and go on those adventures. Bye now until next time!