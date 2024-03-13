The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I have been doing a lot of exploring. Although I have lived in london metro Atlanta for ten years, this past year I challenged myself to “just say yes” and really experience this beautiful city. In a big city like Atlanta, there are many things to do in and around the chaos. It comes with a lot of glamor and if you are not careful, you will miss many beautiful hidden gems. With that, I have curated a list of aesthetic and tasty places to go in and around Atlanta.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Although fairly new on my list, Jeni’s has easily become one of my favorites. They have a carefully selected array of dairy and nondairy ice creams. My go-to is the Gooey Butter Cake flavor. The creaminess and the bursts of flavor from the small pieces of cake are simply unmatched. However, above all the beautiful aspects of this delicious creamery, the waffle bowls are unlike any other I have tasted–buttery, vanilla-y, and soft yet crunchy.

Marietta Square

If you are looking for someplace to walk around, shop, and eat, this is the place. It is quaint yet offers a lot. There are several restaurants and shops that offer something for everyone–karaoke, trinkets, vintage clothing, art, and boba. Tiny Bubbles Tea Bar offered my favorite kind of boba–barely sweet yet flavorful. Paired with the M&M edible cookie dough, the vanilla boba made my day. Unfortunately, I did not get to eat at every single restaurant, however, Mac’s Raw Bar and Market offered such incredible food that I had no desire to even look at anything else. The Louisiana Po’ Boy was perfectly assembled with fried shrimp, tomatoes, lettuce, house-made pickles, and cajun remoulade sauce. Seemingly, Mac’s Raw Bar accomplished the perfect sandwich.

Costa Coffee

This place is conveniently located in the West End. I know it sounds cringy, but the vibes here are immaculate and the food and drink selection is even better. The Prosciutto and White Cheddar Stuffed Croissant is a heavenly balance of saltiness from the prosciutto and sweetness from the croissant. I was blown away when I ordered a chai latte with oat milk and vanilla syrup. The chai was actually flavorful and spiced compared to other popular chai lattes I’ve had. Also, it’s a coworking space that earns Costa Coffee bonus points in my book.

Chattahoochee Food Works

If you have experiences within the Atlanta area then you have definitely heard of Ponce City Market. Although Chattahoochee Food Works is comparable to the concept of Ponce City Market, the vendors and food selection are beyond comparison. Tyde Tate Kitchen is an incredible Thai restaurant with the walls of this cafeteria and it does not disappoint. The quality of the food is unlike any Thai restaurant I have tried in Atlanta. And while not expensive, it is definitely worth the money.

Urban Pie Atlanta

A dear friend and I accidentally stumbled upon this gem. Hidden in Kirkwood, close to Little Five Points, Urban Pie Atlanta has a wonderful staff and an even better menu. The chicken pesto sandwich and bacon-topped pizza easily won my heart and my tastebuds. This restaurant markets itself as inclusive and proves it on all fronts–from the rainbow flags to the vegan options, it feels like a safe space.

I believe that adventure is one-size-fits-all as long as you put yourself outside of your comfort zone. Atlanta is filled with many different adventures for all types of different people. By simply opening myself up to opportunities, I have found the difference between being alive and living. So, I encourage you to step outside and find your adventure and you may come across one of my favorite places in the process.