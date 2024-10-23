The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

It girl syndrome: Because being that girl is a full time job

Okay, ladies, let’s talk about It Girl Syndrome. You know, that obsession with doing everything just right so you can become HER…the girl everyone notices, admires, and secretly stalks on Instagram. It’s a whole vibe, but it can also feel like a full-time job. Don’t worry though I’ve got your back. I’ll walk you through the process step by step so you can channel your inner icon without losing your mind. Think of me as your personal coach, guiding you to the main character energy. We’re talking confidence, style, and goals minus the burnout. Ready? Let’s become that girl together, one fabulous step at a time!

Alright, first up is the It Girl Mindset. For me, I’m definitely a words of affirmation girl. There’s just something about hyping yourself up with those “I am” or “I will” statements that hits different…especially when I write them down in bold pink letters (because why not make it cute?). Every morning and night, I speak life into myself. I set my intentions, write out my goals, and knock them down step by step. Oh, and trust, I never forget to give thanks to the man upstairs. Gratitude is non-negotiable.

Another thing that keeps me centered? Podcasts. Specifically HINDZ on Youtube…girl, if you know, you know. His words literally pour into my soul. There’s just something about the way he talks that feels so healing. It’s like, no matter how chaotic life gets, his voice has me grounded. Listening to him during my morning shower? Chef’s kiss. It’s like my brain hits the reset button, and I come out of that shower ready to take on the world.

For me, it’s all about creating routines that feed my spirit and keep me aligned. When your mindset is right, everything else falls into place. And trust me, with the right energy, the glow up is inevitable.

Alright, next up…self care. Are we prioritizing ourselves, ladies? Be honest. Because if not, it’s time to get it together. Let’s start with that skincare routine…yes, I’m talking double cleansing, exfoliating, serums, and SPF. We’re not skipping steps around here, okay? Glowing skin isn’t just about looking good, it’s about feeling good too. And while we’re at it, let’s talk about sleep. Listen, beauty rest isn’t just a cute phrase; it’s a requirement. I don’t care what anyone else says SOKI SAID IT, and that’s law! We need a solid 7-9 hours. Period. No “grind 24/7” nonsense around here. If your body is tired, sis, it’s time to rest.

Self care isn’t just bubble baths and face masks (although those are essential too). It’s about setting boundaries, saying no without guilt, and pouring into yourself the same way you pour into others. Life can have us moving nonstop, but we can’t pour from an empty cup. Whether it’s booking that massage, reading a book, or taking a break from social media…do what you need to do to feel like you. Prioritize yourself unapologetically because the glow up is internal first. A rested, cared for woman? That’s a dangerous kind of unstoppable. Now go set that bedtime reminder.

Alright, let’s get into these outfits, sis. Because listen…we wear the clothes, not the other way around. It’s all about finding your personal style and rocking what makes you feel confident. I don’t care if it’s a thrifted gem or a designer piece…if it doesn’t give you that “I’m THAT girl” energy, it’s gotta go. Style isn’t just about looking good…it’s about feeling good from the inside out. When you love what you’re wearing, it shows. Confidence hits different when you’re comfortable in your skin and your clothes.

The key is figuring out what works for you. Are you all about neutrals and sleek lines, or do bright colors and patterns make your soul sing? Me? I switch it up depending on my vibe…one day it’s all baggy jeans and an oversized hoodie, and the next, I’m in a body hugging dress giving “main character energy.” You gotta wear what makes you feel like the best version of yourself. Don’t get caught up in trends if they’re not your thing.

And don’t forget…ACCESSORIZE!

Being an It Girl means being a woman who’s not just beautiful but educated too. Sis, we’re out here securing degrees, certifications, and whatever else we need to level up. It’s giving brains and beauty…the ultimate combo. Whether you’re in undergrad, working on that master’s, going to trade school, or taking a coding bootcamp, the goal is to stay learning and growing. Education is power, and we’re snatching every opportunity that comes our way.

And listen, I know the journey isn’t always easy. There are days when deadlines are draining, and balancing life, school, and work feels like a whole battle. But trust me, it’s worth it. When you walk across that stage, diploma in hand, draped in all that melanin magic? Whew! Unstoppable.

Being educated isn’t just about degrees, though. It’s about knowing your worth, making informed decisions, and moving through life with purpose. Whether it’s acing a test or learning how to negotiate your salary, every bit of knowledge adds to that glow. So yes, we’re out here getting cute for brunch, but we’re also hitting the books and building the life we deserve. We’re redefining what success looks like and trust, it looks damn good on us. Stay focused, stay fabulous, and go get those degrees, honey!

Finally, let’s talk about health, because being an It Girl means taking care of yourself from the inside out. Sis, we’re not just cute…we’re healthy too. That means taking those vitamins (even if they taste like chalk), eating our greens, and staying hydrated. Yes, I’m talking about drinking your water, not just carrying a cute bottle around for the aesthetic.

I know, exercising isn’t always fun, but whether it’s yoga, walking, or dancing in your room, we’ve gotta keep our bodies moving. And listen, regular check ups are non negotiable doctor’s visits, dentist appointments, the whole nine. When you feel good, you glow even brighter.

Healthy is the new luxury.