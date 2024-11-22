Wicked Press Tour: We are enchanted by Ariana Grande’s red carpet looks!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone, I have an announcement: the debut of Wicked on November 22nd is finally approaching us. All the excitement for what is expected to be one of the best movie adaptations of the year grows even more with every premiere, as the comments on Wicked are mainly positive. But with the start of the press tour, Ariana Grande has been a star on each red carpet, bringing the essence of her character Glinda around the world and moving the focus to her spectacular looks. Let’s have a closer look at them.

Sydney, Australia (November 3)

Starting the world tour in Sydney, Ariana innovated with a Vivienne Westwood gown. As the theme for the night was Munchkinland, she decided to make her first appearance in a hand-crafted soft pink dress, mimicking perfectly the original Glinda dress, that the actress Billie Burke wore in her performance as the Good Witch of the North on the original Wizard of Oz movie in 1939.

Looking closely, it is noticeable that the light peach crystals represent a starburst, the same format and shimmers as Glinda’s wand. Also, the butterfly choker designed by Lorraine Schwartz and used by Ariana is a very similar replication of the one used by Billie in her Glinda execution. Therefore, all the aspects of Grande’s gown reference the original Glinda, as the tulle, voluminous sleeves, crystals and necklace were designed to look exactly like it.

Los Angeles, United States (November 9)

The second location chosen to allocate the Wicked premiere was Los Angeles. With the theme being Shiz University, Ariana decided to go with a look a little unexpected: she wore a Thom Browne blush-and-white cocktail dress with gingham in its design and a silk capelet. This dress is a perfect homage to Glinda´s white suit, which in the musical it is worn when she gets to Shiz.

With a preppy look referencing the university clothing style, Ariana also made an illusion of Dorothy from Wizard of Oz, with the gingham: pink instead of blue as it is Glinda’s signature color, the dog-shaped basket bag and the sparkly silver shoes that represent the Ruby red slippers. “We wanted to nod to Glinda, of course, as well as Dorothy, with the original jeweled shoes from the L. Frank Baum books – which in fact, were not Ruby!”, said Grande in an interview for Vogue, demonstrating the perfect union of both characters in her red-carpet look for Los Angeles.

Mexico City, Mexico (November 11)

Ariana stepped out at the Mexico City premiere in a pearlescent tiered organza gown by Atelier Versace. Balancing glamor with modernity, the format and shapes of this dress is a perfect reference to Glinda’ bubble, her magical means of transport. Having a closer look into the voluminous skirt, it is noticeable that the light reflects colors like blue and white to make the bubble effect, but it also reflects green, which in my opinion is an Elphaba allusion. The theme of the premiere being Enchanted Forest was a perfect match for this dress: with iridescent sparkles, fluid details, soft colors and ethereal design, the gown brought the mysticism and the magic of an enchanted scenario.

New York City, United States (November 14)

Back in the USA, the premiere was hosted by Anna Wintour at the Museum of Modern Art and had as a theme the Ozdust Ballroom. Ariana showed up on the red carpet wearing a Louis Vuitton strapless pink dress with a peplum silhouette that echoed a vintage and glamorous aesthetic, suitable for a ballroom setting, yet modern, a perfect fit for the location. Her dress reflects the opulence and whimsy of the theme, as it is a style match to the outfit used by Grande in the Ozdust Ballroom scene from the Wicked movie, presenting a similar shade of darker and deeper pink.

London, England (November 18)

Moving to the last premiere of the world press tour, Ariana decided to innovate and surprise everyone with not a pink, but a yellow custom silk evening gown and matching wrap by Ralph Lauren Collection. In the musical streamed on Broadway, Glinda wears a yellow dress and green glasses when she goes to Emerald City – this premiere theme – and the actress took this as an inspiration for her last red carpet look.

Locating one of the most important scenes for the movie plot, the Emerald City deserved a unique look, especially remembering the fact that Wicked was filmed in the United Kingdom, and Ariana delivered. Everything about her dress and glasses screams in consideration for the Broadway musical. As she stepped out of the usual Glinda pink with the yellow, she also made an homage to the yellow brick road that leads the characters to the city. In the end, her dress represents the grandeur and sophistication of the place, a perfect end for the itinerary.

The press tour is sadly over, but Ariana’s looks leave us even more excited to get all the references as we watch the movie for the first time. Personally, I can’t picture myself picking a favorite outfit, after all, I got enchanted by each one of them. But as for you, do you have a favorite?

