Why Are Celebrities Merch Products So Boring Nowadays?

On social media, fans are complaining about their favorite artists’ merchandise. It seems that originality and creativity are the keys to winning the public’s admiration. People don’t want to buy boring, expensive stuff, even if it’s from their idols.

Young people are the ones most involved in their idols’ careers, they are the ones who buy the products that create a connection with the singer and a sense of community with the fans. Not only do they want to wear authentic things, but they also need to be affordable for this audience.

Merchandise is a great way to support artists and be close to the fandom community. Who doesn’t want to wear The Tortured Poets Department sweatshirt that says “But Daddy I Love Him” and be approached by someone who shares your repertoire? This helps create bonds within the community and generate great conversations.

Olivia Rodrigo was an example of a celebrity who disappointed her fans with the SOUR, her debut album, merchandise.

Expectations were high for the album release, but after receiving their merch products, fans took to social media to complain about the poor quality of the fabric and the color, which didn’t match the images on the website.

In an interview with Forbes, Mat Vlasic, CEO of Bravado, a merchandising company, said that merch is more than just making money by selling items with logos. “It’s about extending an artist’s brand through a global program of different consumer products. It’s important to learn from other industries where they have tapped ideas around merchandising being a prominent marketing vehicle and being able to help build your brand.”

On the other hand, there are artists who manage to exceed the public’s expectations. One example is the singer Sabrina Carpenter, who not only recently reached number one on the Billboard charts, but also managed to please her fans with her merchandise. Despite complaints from fans about the high price, the quality and creativity of the products were a hit with fans.

So what does it take to get positive attention for merch products? It seems that just being from your favorite artist is no longer enough. People are looking for authenticity in an age where everything is generic.

Spending $40 on a T-shirt whose color is not even close to what is advertised on the site has become unacceptable. Fans want to support their idols, but they also want to feel their effort in the product they deliver to the community.

