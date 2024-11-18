‘When You Know, You Know’: Get To Know More About Margaret Qualley And Her Filmography

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After the success of The Substance, Margaret Qualley, who plays the character Sue in the film, became Hollywood’s new darling, gaining more recognition from the public.

Even though she has been in the film industry for a long time, a new wave of fans has emerged looking to find out more about the actress’ life and filmography! So we decided to write an article to help them on this journey.

A little about her life

Sarah Margaret Qualley, born on October 23, 1994, is one of Hollywood’s Nepo Babies. The daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, known for films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral and Spell of Time, trained as a dancer before pursuing an acting career like her mother.

After deciding to abandon her dancing career, Qualley debuted as a model at age 16 walking for Alberta Ferretti at New York Fashion Week. Her first appearance in theaters was in 2013 with a small role in the film Palo Alto ​​by Gia Coppola. As for Margaret’s love life, she has had relationships with comedian Pete Davidson and actor Shia LaBeouf. But it was on August 19, 2023, that Margaret married the producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff.

Their marriage resulted in the song Margaret written by Lana Del Rey, Jack’s friend, and co-worker, on her album Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

An enviable filmography

Qualley’s breakout role was as Jill Garvey, the protagonist’s daughter, in HBO’s The Leftovers, which follows the aftermath of a global tragedy where 2% of the population mysteriously disappears. She also appeared in The Nice Guys alongside Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe as Amelia Kuttner, a missing girl linked to the death of a porn star. In 2017, she starred as Mia Sutton in the “Death Note” film, a live-action adaptation of the anime. Despite her strong performance, the movie received poor reviews, making it her least successful project.

But the work’s poor reception was rewarded in 2019, when Margaret starred in Quentin Tarantino‘s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, the character Pussycat, one of the faithful followers of Charles Manson‘s clan.

The film starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie was a huge success, winning two Oscars.

In 2021, Margaret starred in the Netflix miniseries Maid. Her character Alex tries to start working as a cleaner after leaving an abusive relationship behind with the aim of supporting her daughter and building a better future for both of them.

In this project, the actress had the opportunity to act alongside her mother who played Paula, her character’s mother.

Qualley starred in another successful film, this time in 2023 with the character Felicity, Bella Baxter’s replacement for Dr. Godwin Baxter, in Poor Things. It was another work in his filmography that won the famous golden statuette, this time winning four Oscar categories.

Now in the year 2024, in addition to The Substance, the actress acted in two more films: Drive-Away Dolls, playing the character Jamie Dobbs, and Kinds of Kindness, where she plays the characters Vivian, and Martha, Ruth, and Rebecca.

Honorable mention

Margaret doesn’t limit herself to acting just in films and TV series. In 2019, the actress gave life to two characters in the video game Death Stranding, developed by Kojima Productions.

In the game, Qualley provided the voice, face, and motion capture of twins Mama (Målingen) and Lockne. Born with DOOMs, the sisters have the ability to communicate even when they are apart. Working at the company Bridges, the two invented the Chiral Network, where Mama is the hardware and Lockne the software.

The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, in addition to being on Steam to be played on computers. The game was recently released, with its Director’s Cut version, on the Xbox Series.

