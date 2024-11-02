What to expect from Shawn Mendes’ new album?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a four-year hiatus from releasing new music, Shawn Mendes is set to unveil his fifth studio album, titled “Shawn.” This will be his first record since “Wonder” in 2020, and it’s scheduled to hit streaming platforms on November 15.

Originally, the album was set to be released in October 18, but Mendes announced on social media that he and his team needed more time, leaving fans eager and full of expectations. Will there be new tracks included?

The Album

Titled Shawn, this new album promises to reveal a more personal and intimate side of the artist. It’s fitting, as there’s nothing more personal than using your first name, right? The title also has a connection to his third album, Shawn Mendes: The Album, giving the impression that we already know Shawn Mendes, but now we’ll get to know just Shawn.

The cover art and full tracklist have already been released, showcasing a black-and-white aesthetic with 12 tracks. Three of those were released in August: the lead single “Why Why Why,” along with “Isn’t That Enough” and “Nobody Knows.”

On the post announcing the album’s cover and songs, Shawn wrote an open letter discussing his new work: “Music can truly be a remedy. Two years ago, I felt like I had no idea who I was. A year ago, I couldn’t step into a studio without panicking. So being here now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like a huge gift,” he shared.

He also expressed gratitude to his family, close friends who supported him during this time, and his fans.

Back on Stage

After canceling his tour in 2022 to prioritize his mental health, the Canadian singer returned to the stage as a headliner at Rock in Rio, where the audience got to hear new songs from Shawn for the first time. In addition to the three previously released tracks, Shawn performed “Heart of Gold,” which featured a snippet of “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People.

Beyond the Rio de Janeiro concert, Mendes kicked off the project For Friends and Family Only, in which throughout October he performed shows in six cities at intimate venues like small theaters. “I wanted my first shows back to be special, and I wanted to perform this album live for you in the places where we recorded it. I’ve never played an album from start to finish before, but this is one of my favorite shows I’ve ever rehearsed. I love you all. My band and I can’t wait to see you,” he said.

During an interview with Interview Magazine, conducted by John Mayer, Shawn Mendes did not confirm that he is 100% ready to return to large-scale touring. He mentioned living one day at a time, but when Mayer asked about the possibility of performing in arenas again, Mendes expressed he’d be surprised if that didn’t happen.

“We’ll see, man. I’m having a fucking blast in the studio playing with the band. I guess my answer is, I’d be surprised if that wasn’t the case.”

With the album delay and the need for more time from his team, it’s natural to wonder if a larger tour is in the works.

For Friends And Family Only, A Live Concert FilM

For Friends And Family Only, A Live Concert Film is part of Mendes’ new project, set to premiere in theaters worldwide on November 14, a day before the album release. The concert film, recorded on August 8 at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, features Shawn performing in smaller venues, demonstrating his gratitude.

The singer also encouraged fans to visit his official website, linked in his Instagram bio, to choose the city where they want For Friends And Family Only, A Live Concert Film to be screened.

Production, Sound, and Composition

It’s clear that the new album will carry a much more personal tone rather than a commercial one. The singer shared on social media that the production process was one of the most memorable and enjoyable moments of his musical career.

The album’s aesthetic goes beyond black and white; the released music videos showcase a natural vibe, featuring cozy studios, campfires, and mountains. In these videos, Shawn Mendes is portrayed in a relaxed manner, having fun with friends and showing no concern for performing in front of the camera. This creates a spirit of authenticity and ease, reflecting his connection to nature and those around him, aligning perfectly with his message during the album’s promotion.

So far, we know that the album will be his shortest so far, with 12 tracks totaling 27 minutes and 16 seconds. “Why Why Why” and “Nobody Knows” are the only explicit tracks, a new addition to Mendes’ discography, which previously had none.

@shawnmendes Earlier this summer we invited some beautiful humans up to the studio and performed the entire album top to bottom we had wine and candles and tears and food and it was one of my favourite evenings of my life. Thank you to the 13 of you who came and were so supportive. NOBODY KNOWS live at the clubhouse out now on my youtube! ♬ Nobody Knows – Shawn Mendes

The album is classified as “pop” on music platforms, and while it retains some romantic ballads, Shawn incorporates many country elements and even a gospel cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”.

Familiar faces like Mike Sabath and Scott Harris return, contributing to the album’s production process, including the music videos.

Track Insights

While we wait for the whole album to be released, here’s what we know about the tracks we got to listen so far:

Nobody Knows: This song explores the connection between two soulmates, yet it still feels insufficient. The lyrics begin with intimate moments followed by uncertainty in love.

Why Why Why: A deeper composition that tackles the anxieties and uncertainties Shawn has faced in his personal and professional life. In the line, “I stepped off the stage with nothing left,” he openly discusses the pressure and exhaustion he felt after performances. The lyrics also describe restless nights with visions of a woman, possibly referencing his ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello. Both have expressed the challenges of moving on from their relationship.

One verse hints at the possibility of almost becoming a father, which deeply affected him, as he still feels like a child. Although this raised theories and questions among fans about potential pregnancy, Mendes intended to discuss his fears about growing up and taking on adult responsibilities, using the line as a metaphor.

Isn’t That Enough: This song features instrumental elements that match, if not surpass, the lyrics. It opens with serene imagery of sweet sunshine and warm rain, symbolizing peace and tranquility, followed by moments of anxiety stemming from a broken heart.

Heart of Gold: Before performing at Rock in Rio, Shawn Mendes shared that “Heart of Gold” is about grief and was written for his childhood friend, Deomi, who passed away at the age of 18. The lyrics reflect on the friend’s golden heart and how he left this world too soon.

On October 18, the Canadian dedicated this song to Liam Payne during one of the For Friends And Family Only shows.

After a years-long hiatus, his fifth album will not only represent a new musical chapter for Shawn Mendes but also a rediscovery of himself, featuring more intimate projects and compositions, leaving us eager for more.

