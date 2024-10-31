What is happening in Gaza after 1 year of war between Israel and Hamas?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas is one of the most intense in the Middle East.

When the State of Israel was established in 1948, Palestinians were displaced, which initiated a conflict over territorial rights and self-determination. The dispute worsened with the rise of Hamas in 1987 during the First Intifada – palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip between 1987 and 1993, marked by civil protests and clashes. The Palestinian group, which rejects Israel’s existence, took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 after internal conflict with Fatah – palestinian political and military movement founded in 1959, which seeks the creation of a Palestinian state and has been one of the main forces in the struggle against Israeli occupation.

Since then, Gaza has been under Hamas’ control, a group opposed to Israel’s existence, aiming to establish a Palestinian state based on Islamic principles. The group launches rocket attacks, prompting Israel to respond with bombings. Notable conflicts occurred between them in 2008, 2012, 2014, 2021, and the most recent one on October 7, 2023.

THE LARGEST ATTACK IN HISTORY

Over a year ago, Israel suffered the largest attack in its history, leading to a new conflict in Gaza, where thousands of rockets were fired toward Israel. In total, 1,200 people died that day.

In addition, Hamas kidnapped over 200 people, and to date, 101 of them are still being held captive. According to United Nations’ (UN) data, 41,000 people have died in the Israeli military action in Gaza until today . Although Hamas’s hatred is aimed at Jews, they did not spare or distinguish anyone living on land they believe belongs to them.

For the population in the region, October 7 will always be remembered as a dark date, especially for the survivors of the Supernova Sukkot festival, which gathered 5,000 people just 5 km from the Gaza border, as well as the residents of agricultural communities and kibbutzim in the south of the country.

CONSEQUENCES OF A DEVASTATING ATTACK

At this point, it can be said that the war between Israel and Hamas has devastated the Gaza Strip. Beyond the thousands of civilian deaths, the attacks have displaced almost the entire population of the territory. Currently, more than 2.1 million people are living in vulnerable conditions around the region.

Initially, Israel’s response to the bombing was violent and resulted in human losses, airstrikes, rocket attacks, the destruction of local infrastructure, a severe humanitarian crisis with a shortage of medicines and food, escalating violence with cycles of retaliation that perpetuate the conflict, and regional impacts, with tensions in international relations and increased instability in the Middle East.

In northern Israel, near the Lebanon border, more than 60,000 people remain evacuated due to Hezbollah bombings targeting Hamas. These attacks have resulted in 49 deaths and over 372 injuries as of the date of this publication.

Both the Jewish and Palestinian people will not forget this war, nor the millions of losses caused by it. Those who remain mourn and suffer for their lost loved ones while trying to rebuild their lives amid the destruction.

TESTIMONIES FROM THOSE WHO SURVIVED

In an interview with Correio Braziliense, Michael Levy, 41, brother of Or Levy, a resident of Ganei Tikva, said, “The fact that the hostages are still in Gaza means that none of us have done enough. Not me, not the media, not the Israeli government, and not the international community. We must do more. This is not just a matter of Israelis and Palestinians. It’s a global issue, a confrontation between good and evil. This time it was Israel. Next time, it could be any country.”

Or was kidnapped during the Supernova Sukkot and has been in Gaza, under Hamas control, for over a year.

In another testimony to the publication, Jewish screenwriter Hen Avigdori said, “It’s very important to emphasize that Hamas is a terrorist group. They’re like the Nazis. Israeli soldiers found Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf translated into Arabic in Gaza schools. They use Nazi methods and ideologies. We are sure that Israel is doing the best it can militarily and tries to avoid harming civilians. Sadly, in the harshest way, we realize that military pressure has been killing civilians. Netanyahu must do everything possible to free the hostages through an agreement. Sadly, and painfully, I say this: our prime minister is not doing enough to save the captives. Many hostages are in the tunnels of Gaza, without air, food, or water. The Netanyahu government should do more to get them out. There is no real victory without bringing the hostages back.”

Avigdori lives in Hod Sharon, 22 km northeast of Tel Aviv. His wife, Sharon, and daughter, Noam, were held captive in Gaza for 48 days. From the day of the attack, he dedicated his days to freeing the hostages.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS AND RECENT CONFLICTS IN GAZA

On October 17th of this year, the UN released a report indicating that in winter, approximately 345,000 Gaza residents will face severe hunger. Currently, 133,000 people are in this situation, and thanks to humanitarian aid to the region, conditions are “better” for the summer.

The organization also reported that due to the intensity of the fighting, it is becoming increasingly difficult to deliver humanitarian aid to this area. The U.S. government has threatened to suspend part of its military aid to Tel Aviv if the humanitarian situation in the region does not improve in the coming weeks.

The war in Gaza has led to a 90% drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and unemployment has risen to 79.7%, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO). In the West Bank, unemployment rose to 34.9% between October 2023, when the conflict in Gaza began, and the end of September 2024, while GDP fell by 21.7%, highlighting the economic impact of the Gaza war on the Palestinian population.

Ten days after the anniversary of the attack in Israel, the Israeli army announced the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for the 2023 attack that killed 1,200 people and resulted in the kidnapping of about 250 hostages. Sinwar was killed in an operation in southern Gaza, as confirmed last Thursday after forensic examinations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said efforts to rescue the hostages would continue, and he vowed that Hamas “will not remain in power.”

ON THE PATH TO PEACE

International diplomacy led by the United States has so far failed to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The Israeli prime minister has resisted criticism and argued that his government is acting to defend the country from a repeat of the October 7 attack by Hamas.

The two-state solution is seen by the international community as the most viable path, but the political deadlock and constant violence make it difficult to envision a lasting peace agreement.

