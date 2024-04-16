UEFA Women’s Champions League: Who’s the favorite?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the semifinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League right ahead of us, it’s important to know basic information about the remaining teams, like their history in the competition, how their season is going and how they got this far. With that being said, join me to know more about these amazing clubs and athletes!

Who are the semifinalists?

Barcelona (Spain), Lyon (France), Paris Saint-Germain or PSG (France) and Chelsea (England) are the teams that are going to play the semifinals. The first game will be Barcelona x Chelsea on Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Spain, and the second one, Lyon x PSG, on Groupama Stadium in France, both on the 20th of April.

All of the semifinals also have second games, taking place at the other team’s stadium. Therefore, both of the matches will be on the 27th of April – on Stamford Bridge, in England, and on Parc des Princes, in France, respectively.

These teams’ history in the competition go way back. Lyon is the biggest winner by far with eight trophies, while Barcelona (current champion) has two trophies. Both Chelsea and PSG have none.

Barcelona and Chelsea have played each other three times in this championship, with two victories from the Spanish club (one of them being a final) and one draw. Meanwhile, Lyon and PSG have played each other ten times, with six wins from Lyon, two from PSG and two draws (one of them being a final where Lyon won on the penalties).

The 2023/24 season is going quite well for these teams, especially for Barcelona and Lyon. Both of them have already won a trophy this year. The Spanish team won the “Supercopa de España”, while the French one won the “Trophée des Championnes”. At the same time, these two are also at the first position of their main league by far.

On the other hand, Chelsea and PSG haven’t won anything yet. In fact, the English team was runner-up at the “League Cup”, losing the final to Arsenal. Meanwhile, Chelsea is on the run for the “Women’s Super League” trophy, being only 3 points behind the first place and with one game less. The season is not as happy for PSG, considering they are in the second place of their major league, being 7 points behind Lyon.

The Champions League always begins with the group stage, where only two teams out of four go to the play-offs. The four teams that are in the semifinals finished the group stage in first place of their respective group. The second place of Barcelona’s group was Benfica (Portugal), Lyon’s was Brann (Norway), PSG’s was Ajax (Netherlands) and Chelsea’s was BK Häcken (Sweden). In the quarter-finals, Barcelona played Brann, Lyon played Benfica, Chelsea played Ajax and PSG played BK Häcken. All the teams won very easily and got into the semifinals.

What are our bets?

One will say that the favorites to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy are Barcelona and Lyon because of their season and history. However, soccer is unpredictable, anything can happen. All we are left to do is enjoy the amazing games ahead of us!

