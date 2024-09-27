Two Months Since the Paris Olympics Opening: A Look Back at the Visuals That Stood Out in 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to fashion, Paris is a reference, and at these Olympics, it was no different. The host city and capital of fashion was a stage for designers, athletes, and Olympic committees from around the world to bring tradition, creativity, and innovation when it comes to clothing.

Long-time allies, sport joined forces with fashion and went beyond aesthetics. This impact contributes to the launch of modern productions of the official uniforms and clothes used in ceremonies, which display expressiveness, talent, and the cultural symbols that represent each country. All this, without leaving aside the functionality and comfort of high performance.

Observing the growth and influence that tracks, and swimming pools can have in this Olympics, some luxury brands have invested their creations in the sporting world.

It is no surprise that the LVMH conglomerate, which contains brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior, was the event’s master sponsor. Not to mention the partnership made freeway so that the athletes could show their identity.

So, after taking a look back at how this connection between the city of fashion and sports started, we selected some of the most significant looks to know more about the stories behind each of them.

THE TALENT BEYOND GYMNASTICS

At these Olympics, Brazilian gymnastics, once again, made history. With the achievement of another gold medal from Rebeca Andrade in the general individual or even the unprecedented team medal, another factor that deserves its due recognition is the famous tights.

Designed by the gymnast and Olympic medalist Jade Barbosa, the 11 uniforms worn by the Brazilian gymnasts during training and competitions enchanted the public.

The designs drew attention due to their richness in details and the variety of colors, that refer both to the Brazilian flag and more authentic productions, such as the case of the wine tights used in the semi-final. Not to mention, the work of gluing lots of stones was well executed.

Another fact about the athlete’s talent for clothing production that deserves to be highlighted is the attention and adaptation that Jade thought, to maintain comfort and practicality. During the television program “Meeting with Patrícia Poeta”, the gymnast commented on the production and showed how her experience as an athlete when planning a piece can complement the world of fashion into the sport.

In her 17-year career, this is the third time that the team veteran has participated in the creation of the Olympic uniforms. Before, she said that it was with the help of her father that she produced her uniforms. Now, Barbosa actively participates in the choice and design of the team’s tights.

The creation’s success was so great that, according to data from the Google Trends platform, the search for personalized tights increased in Brazil, reaching its peak on the day of the all-around final, August 1st.

KNITTING WITH DALEY

Still on productions made by the Olympic athletes themselves, it was the turn of British diving swimmer Tom Daley to show his talent outside of competitions. The English man caught the attention of the public when he was seen knitting while waiting to watch other competitions at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021.

In 2024, history repeated itself. As a way of concentrating and even preserving his mental health during the competition, the athlete continued producing crochet items such as scarves sweaters, and even Olympic mascots.

The inspiration for this came from outside the pools and appeared at delicate moments of the athlete’s life. With his father’s death in 2011 and the pandemic in 2020, he found knitting as a way to take care of his mental health. Tom created an Instagram page dedicated to his creations called “Made with love by Tom Daley”, which quickly became an engaged worldwide community. His success became so huge, that some of the products began to be sold, and part of the sales of some products were destined for a large quantity of social projects.

Currently, he is also one of the ambassadors for the Adidas team.

THE WAY THROUGH MODERN AND TRADITIONAL

When we talk about uniforms, Mongolia was definitely one of the public’s favorites. Combining tradition and modernity with a lot of creativity.

Created by sister duo Michel Amazonka and Munkhjargal Choigaalaa, owners of the luxury brand Michel&Amazonka, the uniforms carried many elements inspired by the culture itself, such as the silhouette and allusion to typical clothing from the country with a modern touch with asymmetrical cuts and longer sleeves.

Other details that made into the highlights of the looks were the gold embroidery on both women’s and men’s uniforms, as well as the references such as the sun, moon Cave-Maral, deer, and mythical figure from Mongolian culture. Their clothes, which took around 20 hours to make, also paid a small tribute to the Paris Olympics by adding the edition’s Olympic torch.

SKATEBOARD CULTURE AND THE ART OF BEING BRAZILIAN

Another Brazilian production that was very successful on the slopes of Paris, was the uniforms of the skateboarding team. In a partnership between the Brazilian Skateboarding Commission (CBSk), Adidas, and the visual artist Creole.

Raíssa during the skateboarding competition in Paris

Inspired by the cultural legacy, diversity, and natural landscapes, the young girl from Minas Gerais took advantage of these elements to bring her creation to life.

Through vibrant colors and many geometric shapes, Creole managed to highlight the Brazilianness present in the streetwear style of the streets, skate parks and references to the tropical country.

Still thinking about the clothing experience, the brand invested both in the artist’s authenticity and creativity, but not forgetting the practicality and comfort of the pieces, investing in technology that maintains the athletes’ thermal comfort and freedom when making movements.

Details of the Brazilian skate team’s pieces for the Olympics — Photo: Disclosure

The sport, included since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, has also expanded into the world of fashion, with representatives such as Brazilian skateboarder Raíssa Leal. Our eternal ‘fairy’, at 16 years old and collecting fans all over the world, is currently one of the ambassadors of the French brand Louis Vuitton.

some additional innovations we can’t overlook:

In addition to sportswear, Paris also showed how accessories such as colored hair and decorated nails have become essential elements in the athletes’ expression of style. Many contestants opted for bolder looks and vibrant colors that not only highlighted their personalities but also became viral trends on social media.

Like the Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, with her yellow and orange hair alluding to the element of fire as she ran. The athlete became mostly famous and known for wearing colorful wigs during athletics events.

The athlete became known for her colorful hair

Often decorated with creative designs, the nails also caught a lot of attention, adding a touch of glamour and individuality. The subtle details show how fashion, when joining the sporting world, not only complements the performances but also creates new forms of connection and engagement with the public, highlighting that style and sport go hand in hand in the contemporary era.

Nails of Andrea Murez, Israel Al Bello swimmer

That’s why the Olympics, in addition to showing the best of sport, also taught how powerful the union between fashion, beauty, and sport is, especially when we talk about representation of culture. These elements help athletes tell stories and create a deeper connection with the public. So the next time you watch a sporting competition, pay attention to the fashion details – they can be just as fascinating as the athletes’ performance!

The article above was edited by Giulia Giampietro.

Translated by Julia Tortoriello

