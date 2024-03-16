The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Have you heard of the new TikTok hit artist Noah Kahan? The young 27-year-old man was born in Vermont, and we know he loves it there, just not during the season of the sticks (jokes). The artist learned how to play guitar from his dad and how to write music from his mom. At eight years old, started to post his original songs on YouTube and CloudNine and some of them went viral at the time.

Noah opted not to go to college, although he was accepted to a good school. With a lot of free time, the singer focused on his music and in 2017 signed a contract with Republic Records. He then moved to NYC and in 2019 released his debut album called “Busyhead”. One of the songs was a hit and made the Billboard Hot Rock at position #24.

Covid came and Noah decided to go back to Vermont to spend that time at his hometown. During the pandemic, the singer wrote an EP called “Cape Elizabeth”, released in May 2020 and it wasn’t a huge success. A little later than that, in 2021, Kahan came out with a new album called “I was/I am” but again, it didn’t gain much visibility.

Noah Kahan’s New Era

In 2022 Noah Kahan decided to try something different and released the single “Stick Season”. The song was a complete hit, and it went extremely viral on TikTok. Since then, the singer has become a recognized figure and gained many more listeners. Later that year, Noah released the album of that single, and it was on that day that his life changed forever!

The “Stick Season” album debuted at position #14 on the Billboard 200, and it was a mainstream success. In some interviews, Kahan said that he finally found the type of music he wanted to write and this is it. But what exactly is this new “style” he is introducing to many people?

Often misread by country, the Folk Pop genre is something new for most listeners. This style could mean two things, either pop songs with acoustic-based folk arrangements or folk songs with pop arrangements. If you are a fan of Noah’s work, you know that he has more of an intimate style combined with some pop lyrics. The singer is known for writing songs that hit the heart with some cool, chill beats.

The Famous Collaborations

Last year, Kahan came out with the deluxe version of his successful album: “Stick Season (we’ll all be here forever)”. On this version, the singer added seven new tracks, six collaborations. Some of the artists that were invited to be part of this were Lizzy McAlpine and Grace Abrams, and his most famous collaboration was the song “Northern Attitude” with Hozier.

In the beginning of 2024, Noah released the last version of the Stick Season album: “Stick Season (forever)”. In this version, the artist included 2 more collaborations with Bradi Carlie and Gregory Iaslakov and also a brand new track called “Forever”. Since it came out, the piece has been extremely successful.

Besides all that, after so many requests from fans, Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo announced that they are also doing a collab song. It all started when Noah did a cover of Olivia’s song “Lacy” and later Liv did a cover of Kahan’s song “Stick Season” and now they decided to do a mash-up. The song will be out on April fourth.

ONLY GETTING BIGGER

Nominated for “Best New Artist” at this year’s Grammys, Noah Kahan it’s a big deal. His most famous song became number one on the UK singles chart and also on the Australia ARIA chart. Besides that, it was also number ten on the billboard 100.

If you are wondering when you can see him live, if you are from Canada, USA, UK, Germany or the Netherlands, Noah will be touring near you! So, get ready for some acoustic sounds and heartfelt lyrics. Now you know who Noah Kahan is! I bet you had enough time to fall in love with him, just like I did.

———————–

The article above was edited by Beatriz Gatz.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!