The Weeknd Is Coming To São Paulo! What Can We Expect From His New Performance In Brazil?

The Weeknd returns to Brazil and this time brings an exclusive and unique show to São Paulo on September 7th at the MorumBIS stadium. This is the first city to start his newest era, where he has only given a few clues as to what his next steps will be, leaving fans curious and with many theories about the show.

On his last visit to Brazil in 2023 with the After Hours Til Dawn Tour, he sold out the Allianz Parque stadium in São Paulo. The singer put on a great show and promises to bring that grandeur again, only this time with more exclusivity, where perhaps some tracks from his new album will be unveiled.

The sixth studio album has yet to be titled and has no official release date, but some fans believe it will be released on the day of the concert. The new album is part of a trilogy that began with After Hours, followed by Dawn FM and now the latest, which brings theories with the concept of rebirth, given the posts that the singer has made on his social networks, bringing images and associations of him as a child.

Other strong rumors go far beyond just the upcoming album to the end of the codename “The Weeknd”, where the singer will now use his real name Abel Tesfaye in his productions. The concert and the album could mark the end of “The Weeknd” era.

As it will be a surprise and never-before-seen show, no one knows for sure what the setlist will be, but Abel has indicated on his social networks that he will probably only be singing songs from his last two albums, After Hours and Dawn FM, as well as from his next album.

For fans of the singer who haven’t managed to buy a ticket for the concert, but who are curious to find out what’s going to happen, the singer has announced that the concert will be broadcast live worldwide on YouTube.

