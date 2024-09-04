The Success Of Turkish Series: 5 Best Ones To Discover This World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

A country known for loving soap operas is now traveling between new cultures. We had the boost of Korean dramas worldwide; now it´s time for the Turkish people to take everyone’s attention with their dramas. Brazil is one of the countries invested in this new arrival in streaming.

Sen Çal Kapimi

The dearest production among the new fans of the Turkish series is Sen Çal Kapimi, a well-built enemy to lovers with fake dating.

Our protagonists are Serkan Bolat and Eda Yildiz. Trying to get his ex-girlfriend’s attention, Serkan contracts Eda to pretend to be his fiance at his ex, Selin’s engagement party.

Bay Yanlis

There is a time in life when you give up on finding your true love, that’s the case of Ezgi, the protagonist of this romcom series. After a lot of bad relationships, she decides that it’s the right time to stop, even though her dream is to get married.

On the other side of this story, we have Özgür, her new neighbor, who is not a big fan of relationships but is excellent at flirting. That’s the reason why he will help her with the tips to gain men’s attention.

Between lessons, they end up discovering different parts of each other, and who knows, they might discover love.

Baht Oyunu

This is for those who love a short and cute story. A romcom that introduces Ada, a young girl who believes her family is cursed. If she doesn’t marry her first love, she will suffer for the rest of her life. However, her husband abandoned her after they got married, since he got his visa to stay in Turkey by marriage.

To get him back, she will start to work at the same company as him, without anyone knowing that they are married. On the other hand, she becomes attached to her new boss, Bora, the owner of the company.

Ask Mantik Intikam

This one has a plot that keeps the fans of drama locked in the episodes. Available at MAX, Ask Mantik Intikam presents Esra and Ozan, a divorced couple that met each other years after the breakup. While Esra is trying to get close to him to get revenge, Ozan is pushing her away so he doesn’t suffer again from the same past feelings. But nothing goes as planned when mixed feelings and kept secrets come in the way, such as the real motive for the divorce.

Yali Capkini

The new arrival at the MAX streaming is a series from 2022 that since day one got the audience’s attention and curiosity. With two seasons and another one to come, Yali Capkini it’s already in the top 10 most viewed of MAX in Brazil, dethroning ‘House of Dragon’.

Seyran and Suna, two sisters, see themselves getting into the life of a prestigious family, the Orhan family. After some scandals, Ferit Orhan is obliged to marry a woman so his image can be improved. The woman in question is Seyran, who he chose over Suna.

The plot is filled with drama, lies, and romance that keep the viewer interested in discovering the secrets of this rich and well-known family.

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Clarissa Palácio.

Did you like this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero’s home page for more!