The end is just the beginning: Movies to ease Graduation anxieties 

When you’re in preschool, you know what comes next: elementary school. Then comes high school, followed by college. Each phase has a clear direction. But when graduation day finally arrives, everything changes. It’s like reaching the top of a mountain, only to realize there’s an even taller one ahead. The difference? This time, your friends—who made the climb with you—aren’t necessarily by your side. And that’s when the emptiness sets in: “What comes now?” It feels like the only thing left is to work. And that can be pretty scary.

The pressure in your 20s is real. Everyone expects you to have everything figured out—what you want, who you are, and how to get there. But the truth is, most of us don’t have a clue about where to start this next chapter. Graduation is a big milestone, but it’s also the beginning of a huge unknown – and that uncertainty can bring anxiety.

Graduation day… grab your popcorn!

In moments like this, culture can offer comfort. Movies, for example, have the power to ease that feeling of uncertainty, reminding us that it’s normal to feel lost at times. They show us that transitions aren’t easy for anyone, and life continues, even without a clear script. If you’re going through this phase of change, here are some movies to help ease your worries and bring a smile to your face:

Lady Bird (2017)

If you’re leaving behind a place you’ve always known, Lady Bird will speak to your heart. The coming-of-age story about dreams and goodbyes captures the feeling that it’s natural to miss what we’re leaving behind.

Frances Ha (2012)

If you’re feeling lost in your 20s, Frances Ha is a great example of how to keep moving forward even when you don’t know exactly where you’re going. Frances’s journey of self-discovery is a beautiful representation of the confusion and beauty of not having everything figured out.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Entering the professional world can be tough, but The Devil Wears Prada reminds us that even the toughest challenges can teach us valuable lessons. Plus, Meryl Streep’s performance is a showstopper!

Eat Pray Love (2010)

If you’re unsure about what’s next, Eat Pray Love is a great reminder to take a pause and find your own path. The main character embarks on a journey of self-discovery, reminding us that sometimes we need to stop to start over.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Though it’s about the end of high school, The Perks of Being a Wallflower delivers a universal message about friendships, change, and how the memories of past phases stay with us.

The Social Network (2010)

If you’re navigating the complexities of career and ambition, The Social Network offers an insightful look at how a single idea can turn into something massive. It’s a sharp reflection on friendship, success, and the sacrifices we make along the way.

Morning Glory (2010)

If you’re looking for a fun, lighthearted film, Morning Glory follows a young TV producer trying to save a morning news show. It’s a great pick for anyone in communication, showing the challenges of working in a fast-paced media environment while dealing with the personal pressures of work.

The Intern (2015)

The story of an older man starting an internship at a tech company is a great inspiration for anyone feeling uncertain about starting something new. The Intern shows that it’s never too late to begin again, learn, and grow, all while adding a good dose of humor.

In a time of transition like this, it’s natural to feel a mix of uncertainty and anxiety about the future. However, it’s important to remember that, just like the characters in these films, we are all constantly reinventing ourselves and finding new paths.

Whether facing the challenges of the professional world, dealing with the pressure to have it all figured out, or simply trying to find our place, the journey is unique and full of discoveries. So, take comfort and inspiration from these stories as you move forward and take the next steps into what lies ahead.

