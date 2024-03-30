This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

No, Paparazzi is no longer the song of the moment, but the digital cameras are back. These devices, which were a huge hit in the 2000s, are now coming back as a “vintage” accessory in the bags of Gen Z (born between 1995 and 2010). The ease of taking these cameras anywhere, the grainy photo effect and popping flash are winning the digital native generation who are passionate about experiencing and using this nostalgic device.

Last year, Clara Oliveira, like many young people of her generation, took advantage of one of her favorite bands, Red Hot Chili Peppers, coming to Brazil to register and make the moments eternal. But instead of using her cell phone, as we’re used to, she documented the concert with her digital camera, which left a unique mark on her memory.

THE SECOND ROUND

This change of device is not an isolated move. Over the past few months, the popularization of the culture and aesthetics of the early 2000s has been successful among GenZ, and they are going beyond low-waisted pants and thin eyebrows, using the portable digital camera as one of their accessories.

For Clara, who has always consumed photographic content, the return comes with a reason: “As I’ve always consumed a lot of content about photography and videos, I think that nowadays I look more for content that seeks authenticity and that doesn’t have so much editing or changes, in the past the idea of having a digital camera was simply to capture the moments and not worry so much about fitting into a model.”

Many celebrities and influencers, such as Bella Hadid and Charli D’Amelio, have begun to follow the cybershot trend. The change of devices has been transformative even in terms of content production, being able to express creativity and autonomy about their content and being in your own hands.

This influence brings a nostalgic feeling and it’s also inspiring other creators, such as content creator Gabi Postal. The fashion student commented that she noticed the growth and return of cameras starting mostly last year so she adopted it in her own production, letting her photos have the vintage effect that Gen Z loves.

Another key player in this growth was TikTok. According to the New York Times, hashtags on the social network such as “digital camera” reached 184 million views. In Brazil, the search term reached around 15 million users. Most of the users share on their accounts the oldies cameras, demonstrating how to use them, setting up and showing beautiful pics that make us enchanted.

BE PART OF the COMMUNITY

If you have spent hours searching for it in your family stuff or found it at thrift stores, you may know that digital cameras come in hundreds of models and vary in price. That is why it’s important to research the best option and their functions based on your profile and photo style.

Our interviewees have shared a few tips for those who want to be part of this universe.

SEARCH MODELS WITH MORE PHOTO QUALITY

It’s not the price that defines the quality of the product. It’s important to pay attention to the number of megapixels, which can define how your photos turn out. In addition, digital cameras that have an SD card will help you transfer these photos easily.

2. EXPLORE THE CAMERA FUNCTION TO THE FULLEST

Use the tools available to create different effects and don’t rely only on editing programs. The cool thing is to have fun and take your camera everywhere. Let your creativity speak to you.

