Zendaya in Challengers’ press tour: check out the actress’ best outfits so far

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The american actress and singer Zendaya continues to surprise the public. After enchanting everyone with her looks at the Dune: Part Two press tour, the actress continues to deliver fashion and concept while promoting her newest film Challengers. Seems like the owner of the red carpets never stops serving up beautiful and stylish looks, right?

Alongside her renowned stylist and longtime creative partner Law Roach, who also works with big names such as Céline Dion and Anya Taylor-Joy, the fashion icon became known for being the mother of “method dressing”, she brings to the real world all the aesthetics of her films.

The Challengers press tour came with heavy tennis-themed references, “I think we are constantly trying to be inspired by the film or more just the essence of the character or a concept or idea. So I keep wearing my ‘tennis whites’”, Zendaya said during her British Vogue interview.

Check out some looks that real-life Tashi Duncan wore:

_______________________________________________________________________

The article above was edited by Beatriz Oliveira.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!