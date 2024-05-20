Zendaya in Challengers’ press tour: check out the actress’ best outfits so far

The american actress and singer Zendaya continues to surprise the public. After enchanting everyone with her looks at the Dune: Part Two press tour, the actress continues to deliver fashion and concept while promoting her newest film Challengers. Seems like the owner of the red carpets never stops serving up beautiful and stylish looks, right?
Alongside her renowned stylist and longtime creative partner Law Roach, who also works with big names such as Céline Dion and Anya Taylor-Joy, the fashion icon became known for being the mother of “method dressing”, she brings to the real world all the aesthetics of her films.
The Challengers press tour came with heavy tennis-themed references, “I think we are constantly trying to be inspired by the film or more just the essence of the character or a concept or idea. So I keep wearing my ‘tennis whites’”, Zendaya said during her British Vogue interview.
Check out some looks that real-life Tashi Duncan wore:
- Custom glittering green dress by Loewe
The floor-length dress from the fashion house’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, is a dazzling look and has as its centerpiece a tennis player ready to hit his tennis ball in mid-air. The star, together with Law, chose to wear a pair of coordinated Loewe heels, just like the dress, as well as a pair of diamond earrings. Very simple, right?
- Sparkly custom pleated tennis dress by Loewe
The dress with the pleated skirt is beautiful and well thought out, but have you seen the shoes?! The star of the look was no other than a pair of white pumps with actual tennis balls attached to the heel, also from Loewe. We can say that this was her best and most talked about tennis-themed look, impossible not to love.
- Pinstripe vest and mini skirt set by Vivienne Westwood
Carrie Bradshaw would be very proud of Queen Z, she wore a similar piece, also from Vivienne Westwood, during the series Sex And The City. Zendaya’s go-to Louboutin heels and Bulgari’s gold jewelry complemented skirt with a white feather bustle at the back of the piece.
- Custom lingerie-inspired corset gown by Vera Wang
Taking a break from tennis whites and neon greens, the actress decided to opt for a black and pink Vera Wang custom. The dress’ bodice featured intricate sheer lace detailing in black and was cradled by black satin corset details at the waist before extending into a large blush pink skirt with a pop of black tulle, the embodiment of every girl’s dream.
- Halterneck mini dress by Ralph Lauren
You can never go wrong with Vintage! The chic country club-style dress continues to bring references from the film. The timeless piece hails from Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 1992 collection, which debuted on the runway with legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford. We already know that when Law Roach messes with his archives, we’re getting wonderful things.
- Custom white sequin drop-waisted pleated halter dress by Thom Browne
White, red, and blue, everything about this beautiful dress looks right, its details leave anyone mesmerized. Everything about the styling is perfect, from the little paddles to the sequins and high ponytail with the white bow. Another super hit!
- Tennis-green satin set by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton
A silk chartreuse matching set, featuring cargo pockets on the blouse and hints of satin detailing on the pant legs, which she emphasized with a pair of metallic platform heels. The set is a Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 1999 collection lineup – that makes the set almost as old as Zendaya. We can’t deny it, she’s a phenomenon, and the queen of red carpets will always be famous!
