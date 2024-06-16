The best episodes of Bom dia, Obvious and why it is an unmissable podcast

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

In May 2019, Marcela Ceribelli turned on her recorder for the first time to talk with journalist Luiza Brasil about social media and mental health. Today, five years later, the podcast Bom dia, Obvious has a 4.9/5 rating on Spotify with 15,500 reviews and more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Daughter of renowned journalist Renata Ceribelli, Marcela also released the book Aurora: The Awakening of the Exhausted Woman in 2022, which became the best-selling book on Amazon in the Women’s Studies category in Politics and Social Sciences.

But beyond its impressive numbers, the podcast is a great companion for moments of uncertainty, insecurity, exhaustion, or doubt about which path to take. With episodes covering topics ranging from jealousy, sex, anxiety, love, breakups, loving again, and many others, Marcela talks with different amazing women to discuss and try to find a place of comfort where comfort seems impossible.

Ready to finish each new episode thinking, “Wow, that was exactly what I needed to hear”? Then head to your favorite podcast player, check out Her Campus’s favorite episodes, and get ready to get hooked!

Ep. 131 – quanto dura o amor? com Ana Suy

We are constantly paralyzed and even obsessed with the journey to find a partner. But if the desire most of the time is for a long-term relationship, why don’t we treat its survival with the same importance? Love is sold to us as a smooth road amidst a sunset with the wind in our faces, when in reality, even in the healthiest relationships, it’s more like a winding road with some potholes to avoid but surprises us with breathtaking views around some bends.

We’ve also been sold the idea that there is a perfect match, and we fall into the trap of forgetting that love is action. What isn’t taken care of, ends. We spend a lot of time debating conquest, the charms of falling in love. But there’s little to no space left to discuss: how do we make love last?

Ep. 192 – você é sensível demais ou apenas honra suas emoções? com Sarah Aline

Have you ever wondered if you are too sensitive or if you simply honor your emotions? We live in a society that often tells us to suppress our feelings and labels us as “emotional” if we show what we truly feel. But is this the right path? Ignoring what overwhelms us might seem like a temporary solution, but in the long run, we know that this repression only leads to an inevitable emotional collapse. Our emotions are an integral part of who we are, and silencing them is like denying our essence.

Ep. 237 – da dependência emocional à liberdade afetiva, com Dandara Pagu

Marcela Ceribelli dives into a deep and necessary discussion with Dandara Pagu about the complex topic of toxic relationships. The long goodbye to toxic relationships: leaving is not easy, but it is essential. The conversation addresses the painful reality of love addiction and the numerous emotional traps we often find ourselves in due to this dynamic. Dandara Pagu shares her experiences and knowledge about the challenges of recognizing and breaking free from these relationships, emphasizing the importance of self-awareness and self-esteem as fundamental steps to liberation and building a healthier, more balanced life.

Ep. 234 – reconstruir para seguir em frente, com Bia Diniz

If there’s one thing we all agree on, it’s that in life, ups and downs will always exist. No story is made up only of success or only of failure, and that’s why in difficult times, the support of those around us is so important. In our professional lives, it’s no different: we won’t always be in comfortable positions, and having someone to count on can be the spark of hope we need to move forward.

Ep. 235 – conversas corajosas: a arte de encarar o não dito, com Elisama Santos

During the dialogue, they explore the complex art of expressing dissatisfaction in a constructive and empathetic way, highlighting the importance of having the courage to displease when necessary. Elisama offers valuable insights on how to address discomfort and everyday conflicts in a way that promotes mutual understanding and respect, strengthening relationships and fostering a more healthy and assertive communication environment.

Ep. 198 – a sobrecarga da mulher salvadora, com Pam Ribeiro

Marcela Ceribelli engages in a fascinating conversation with Pam Ribeiro, a contemporary witch and content creator, on a topic of great relevance: the burden of the female savior. Pam Ribeiro explores how society often imposes on women the responsibility to save and take care of everyone around them, often at the expense of their well-being. Throughout the dialogue, they discuss the implications of this emotional burden and strategies to recognize and resist these expectations, promoting a healthier balance between helping others and taking care of themselves.

Ep. 88 – sai de mim, ciúmes, com Thais Cézare

Revisiting situations where jealousy invaded us can be embarrassing. We have almost no control over it, but this little monster arrives as physical discomfort, a feeling of worthlessness, a mix of anger with “my god, I didn’t want to be feeling this.” Each person knows where jealousy hits: sometimes it’s about possession, other times about personal insecurities. Jealous of a friend, a boyfriend, jealous of a toy that is mine and no one else’s.

Yes, the inner child can come in with sparkles and knock us down hard in situations where we feel like shouting, “the game is mine and I’m in charge.” But by putting that child to sleep and remembering that control is often a false sensation, we understand that possession is a glass roof that can be shattered with the reminder that no matter how much jealousy you feel, the other person has total control over their actions.

Ep. 84 – primeiro eu tive que renascer, com Lorena Portela

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6V3GKOqCpy7tRjW7fBGRyA?si=FJlJuz-TRz-XS6yoa0IziQ&nd=1&dlsi=14c8e7f375244604

How many times do we die while still alive? The question, which at first seems morbid, is digested throughout the pages of the book “Primeiro eu Tive que Morrer” by Lorena Portela. Perhaps the worst death of all is living on autopilot, forgetting what we take from this journey and not making the most of it. Or perhaps forgetting oneself and starting to live the narrative of others, escaping the fact that if we don’t treat ourselves as protagonists, someone else will make us supporting characters.

Of the many times this monologue has brought literary passages, today it carries a special taste: the pleasure of talking to the author of this fiction about death, which gives it its title, but also about femininity. The end, portrayed here, is not what we know as definitive, but rather, one that opens paths for the rebirths we go through in life. How many versions of yourself had to end for you to be who you are today? Or what needs to end for you to feel like you are living at your fullest potential?

Among great loves that carry great disappointments, seemingly dream jobs that take us away from our essence, or even a great mismatch between reality and the cruel voices that live within many of us, the novel we are going to explore today is above all, a love story.

————————————————

The article above was edited by Giulia De Demo Assis.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!